7 Mizzou Players Named to Senior Bowl Preseason Watch List
Seven Missouri Tigers, including one junior, were named to the Senior Bowl Top 300 preseason watch list, the pre-draft all-star game announced Wednesday morning. Over 2,000 prospects for the 2026 NFL draft were evaluated by the Senior Bowl's scout team of former NFL scouts to form the list.
The following Tigers were selected:
- Defensive tackle Chris McClellan
- Defensive back Daylan Carnell
- Defensive end Zion Young
- Offensive lineman Cayden Green
- Wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.
- Center Connor Tollison
- Safety Jalen Catalon
Green was one of just 54 underclassmen selected to the list, and projects as the highest draft selection out of Missouri's representatives. He's expected to make the switch from left guard to left tackle for the upcoming season, which could make him even more valuable of a prospect.
READ: Cayden Green 'Knows What to Expect' While Changing Positions in 2025
Tollison, who will return to the field for Missouri after suffering a season-ending leg injury in November of 2024, also projects as a possible Day-2 selection. He's entering his fourth year as Missouri's starting center.
Like Tollison, Carnell has been with the program since 2021, starting in each of the past two seasons. He plays the 'STAR' position, a hybrid between safety and linebacker.
Also featured in the defensive selections is two of the best players from Missouri's 2024 transfer class in McClellan and Young. McClellan transferred from Florida and recorded 39 total tackles along with 2.5 sacks last season. Young transferred from Michigan State and recorded 41 total tackles along with 2.5 sacks last season.
Of the seven selections to the watch list, two of them are newcomers to the Tigers, with Coleman and Catalon transferring to Missouri this offseason. Both have plenty of production behind them, with Coleman being a third-team All-SEC selection with Mississippi State last year, and Catalon a second-team All-American last year with UNLV.
Official Senior Bowl invites will be sent out later in the college football season. Last year, around 120 players accepted invites.
The Senior Bowl is one of the first major steps in the pre-draft process for prospects once the college football season ends. Multiple practices during the week provide prospects the opportunity to show off their skills to NFL scouts and general managers.
Last year, only one Missouri player accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl — Armand Membou — but he had to leave early in the week due to an illness.
The 2026 Senior Bowl game will be played at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 in Mobile, Ala.