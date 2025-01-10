All Things Mizzou Podcast: Recapping the Tigers' Transfer Portal Additions
The Missouri Tigers have brought in one of the top-ranked transfer portal classes in the nation, adding 15 players to its roster.
To recap the latest additions, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed their thoughts on where the new players fit on the team on the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Missouri Transfer Portal (Arrivals)
• Kevin Coleman, WR from Mississippi State
• Santana Banner, S from Northern Illinois
• Mkayi Gbayor, LB from Nebraska
• Josiah Trotter, LB from West Virginia
• Langden Kitchen, DE from Northwest Missouri State
• Ahmad Hardy, RB from Louisiana Monroe
• Mose Phillips III, S from Virginia Tech
• Dominick Giudice, OL from Michigan
• Keagan Trost, OL from Wake Forest
• Nate Johnson, DE from Appalachian State
• Connor Weselman, P from Stanford
• Beau Pribula, QB from Penn State
• Johnny Williams IV, OT from West Virginia
• Stephen Hall, CB from Washington State
• Jalen Catalon, S from UNLV
Misssouri Transfer Portal Departures
• Mekhi Miller, WR
• Phillip Roche, S
• Orion Phillips, P, transferred to Utah
• Will Safris, P, transferred to Utah State
• Williams Nwaneri DE, transferred to Nebraska
• Jaylen Brown, DL/LB, transferred to South Carolina
• Brayshawn Littlejohn, LB
• Aidan Glover, QB
• Kewan Lacy, RB, transferred to Ole Miss
Courtney Crutchfield, WR, transferred to Arkansas
Jaren Sensabaugh, DB
Luke Bauer, P
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Report: Starting Mizzou Punter Enters Transfer Portal
3 Returning Players Who Benefit from Mizzou's Transfer Portal Moves
Production Over Potential: A Look Into Mizzou Football's Transfer Portal Philosophy