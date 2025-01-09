3 Returning Players Who Benefit from Mizzou's Transfer Portal Moves
As one door closes on the roster, another one opens on the Missouri Tigers' roster.
10 Missouri players decided to enter the transfer portal in the winter window, and another through the additional five-day window that opened following Missouri's bowl game.
Additionally, as ofJan. 9, the Tigers have made 15 additions through the transfer portal.
Through the adding and subtracting, three returning players stick out as candidates to have more opportunities open up for them after their position group became a little less crowded. A lack of additions at certain positions also possibly reveal some confidence in specific players from the coaching staff.
Here's three returning players for the Tigers who have 'won' this offseason so far.
RB, Jamal Roberts
Missouri's running back room lost freshman Kewan Lacy through the transfer portal, but added Ahmad Hardy from Louisiana-Monroe, rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best running back available in this portal class.
Hardy, fresh off a 1,351-yard and 13-touchdown season, shapes up to be a lead running back for the Tigers, but redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts should also see a healthy amount of carries.
Under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri has favored a rotation at running back. Over the past three seasons for Missouri, 39% of carries amongst all running backs have gone to people who aren't the leading rusher.
In 2024, Missouri utilized a duo of one-year rentals in Nate Noel, a transfer from Applachian State, and Marcus Carroll, a transfer from Georgia State. Noel, who dealt with injuries throughout the season, took 163 carries while Carroll took 140.
The pairing of Hardy and Roberts is not only a duo Missouri will likely utilize in 2025, but in years to come. Both have three years of eligibility remaining.
Roberts only took one carry during his true freshman season in 2023, but has seemingly been a constant upward trajectory since arriving to the program. Drinkwitz praised the St. Louis product for his fall camp performance ahead of 2023, earning himself more opportunities heading into fall camp ahead of 2024.
Roberts took that opportunity to earn himself a solid role in 2024, taking 53 carries for 216 yards. He became Missouri's primary third-down back in SEC play, and took more pass protection snaps than any other of Missouri's running backs, blocking on 66 passing downs according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Especially with Lacy, a former four-star prospect, out the door, Roberts enters 2025 with the opportunity to become a feature back alongside Hardy for years down the line.
DE, Jahkai Lang
The edge position was arguably Missouri's most impacted position through transfer portal losses. Two freshman at the position — Williams Nwaneri (a five-star prospect), and Jaylen Brown (a four-star prospect) — entered the transfer portal.
Missouri did supplement the position with Nate Johnson, a sophomore from Appalachian State who recorded 7.5 sacks in 2023.
But, Lang, a redshirt freshman and former three-star prospect, has a real chance to establish himself as a significant contributor in that room in 2025.
With Missouri losing Johnny Walker Jr and Joe Moore III to graduation, Missouri will likely mainly rely on returners Zion Young and Eddie Kelly Jr. at edge rusher in 2025. Behind those two, it leaves the door open for Lang and Johnson to be important parts in the rotation.
Missouri did bring in a top-10 edge rusher in the Class of 2025 with Javion Hilson, who could also see playing time immediately too.
But Lang is certainly a part of the picture at edge rusher for Missouri going forward. Drinkwitz considering him one even before Brown and Nwaneri transferred.
"The combination of [Hilson], William[s Nwaneri] Jaylen [Brown], Zion [Young], Jahkai [Lang], I think got everyone really excited about what we can do [at edge rusher]," Drinkwitz said in a press conference on Dec. 5.
With the two promising freshmen out the door, the path to the top of the depth chart is even more clear for Lang.
WR, James Madison II
Missouri lost its two biggest playmakers at wide receiver, with junior Luther Burden III forgoing his senior year to declare for the NFL draft, and Theo Wease Jr. graduating.
Missouri did add former Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman in hopes to replace Burden's shiftiness in the slot, but freshman James Madison II is one of a number of promising young wide receivers for the Tigers.
The former four-star prospect joined Missouri with Courtney Crutchfield, also a former four-star. But with Crutchfield transferring to Arkansas, Madison stands out to earn some more opportunities, especially with his size.
With the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Wease leaving, Missouri has some physicality and size to replace in the wide receiver room. Sophomore Joshua Manning brings that with his 6-foot-2, 209-pound frame, and so does the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Madison.
After Manning and Madison, there's limited physical options for Missouri to play outside wide receiver. Sophomore Marquis Johnson looks to be an exciting deep-threat, and fellow sophomore Daniel Blood is an exciting project as a slot receiver, but neither is necessarily a match for bigger defenders.
With similar body types, Madison and Manning both can create mismatches in the slot with their size and speed, and have the frame to play on the outside. Manning 302 snaps out wide, and 120 in the slot in 2024 according to PFF.
Madison only took 22 total snaps in 2024, but there's certainly a role for him as soon as 2025, which became even more solidified with the departure of Crutchfield, and the lack of any other addition besides Coleman thus far at receiver.
