Austin Simmons, Donovan Olugbode Excite in First Game as Mizzou Duo

Columbia — It takes two to tango, and Missouri had two quality dancers Thursday night.

Although each only played in the first half of MU’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, both quarterback Austin Simmons and wideout Donovan Olugbode impressed in their first game together. Simmons hit his guy for eight receptions, 116 yards and two touchdowns in just six drives.

Missouri scored 37 of its 54 points with Simmons and Olugbode on the field. The performance was against an FCS program, yes, but it’s promising for the remainder of the season. Having a true, consistent quarterback-wideout connection was something Missouri’s offense sorely lacked in 2025.

“The chemistry is definitely good between me and Austin,” Olugbode said. “Great quarterback, good poise in the pocket, great accuracy with the football.”

Drinkwitz has consistently placed trust in Simmons; scooping him up quickly in the portal and naming him the starter after spring ball. He kept that trust in place before the game and believed it paid off.

“It was an emphasis for us to be able to throw the ball. I felt like Austin really handled himself well, especially in third downs,” Drinkwitz said. “We had multiple third-and-longs early, with an inability to run the ball at the efficiency that we need to. But for him to be able to trust the scheme, find the throws, wide receivers to get open was really good. And you know, we overcame a sack in the first drive, and you know, so that was good and positive, and that was really on him.”

Olugbode impressed many in his freshman season, nabbing highlight-reel catches and displaying his future potential week after week. The sophomore was discussed all offseason as one of the premiere breakout candidates of the Southeastern Conference, and for good reason. It’s hard not to be enamored by a 6-foot-2 wideout with hands and a jump-ball ability that turns 50-50 balls into 60-40 balls.

Olugbode wanted to add a new element to his game to become more complete.

"To improve myself, definitely my yards after catch ability," Olugbode said in the spring of what he wanted to improve upon the most. "Just catching the ball and getting vertical and getting (the) most yards and explosive plays after the catch I can."

Based on his 2026 debut, it seems he did exactly that. Olugbode fought through mid-air contact to haul in his first touchdown of the night, then ran 14 yards after a catch to score his second. He caught all eight of his targets.

The other significant change for Olugbode was something out of his control: the arm throwing him balls.

Out were Beau Pribula, who struggled mightily after returning from injury midway through Missouri’s 2025 campaign, and in was Simmons. Simmons connected more times with Olugbode in the pairs’ first game together than Pribula did all of 2025. Olugbode’s eight first-half receptions were also more than any Tiger had in a single game a season ago.

Olugbode credits part of his performance to his southpaw quarterback.

“His accuracy with the football is great.”

Although the pair provided excitement from fans, each had a few drawbacks, according to Drinkwitz — A few of Simmons’ dropbacks, and Olugbode’s fumble. When asked what he thought of Olugbode’s performance tonight, Drinkwitz had a short response.

“He’s got to hold on to the ball.”

As for Simmons?

“He wasn't perfect,” Drinkwitz said. “There's three or four plays right there that could have been executed a little bit better, but he did get off to a good start.”

Were either perfect? No. But promising? Yes. Both are young in terms of on-field experience and are only just beginning their tenure as a duo. Career-best performances from each in their 2026 debut should excite going forward.

Simmons, Olugbode and the rest of the Tigers will be back in action Sept. 11 in the latest — and last until 2030 — chapter of the border war, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence.

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