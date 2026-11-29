COLUMBIA — Live by the sword, die by the sword. In Missouri’s case, that sword is the left arm of starting quarterback Austin Simmons.

Missouri trailed Oklahoma 31-23 with nine minutes and 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter — and its regular season. It turned to its quarterback, Austin Simmons, who although not perfect, has completely changed the state of the offense since his transfer over the offseason, exemplified by the chance he gave his team on Missouri’s penultimate drive of the regular season.

Just three plays into the drive, he dropped back and rocketed a ball 54 yards to the end zone, landing perfectly in the hands of receiver Caleb Goodie . Two Oklahoma defenders were attached to Goodie’s hip, yet only the speedy wideout had a chance at the catch.

“Once we got down, we knew it was a throw game,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said, “(and that) we were going to have to ride Austin's arm.”

The touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion from Simmons to wide receiver Donovan Olugbode, tied the game at 31 apiece.

Nov 28, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) reacts after making a 2-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri’s defense then allowed Oklahoma to go on a 6:31, 62-yard scoring drive that didn’t give the Tigers the ball back until they were facing a 34-31 deficit with 1:32 left.

When Simmons led his team out with just over 90 seconds left and the last game of the regular season on the line, Missouri had full faith. That faith in Simmons remains in place despite the outcome of the drive: a three-and-out including an incompletion, a sack, then a fumble from wide receiver Shaun Terry II to end Missouri’s night.

The Tigers lived and died by Simmons’ arm in the final stretch of the season, but the passing game wasn’t even an option this time last year.

Before the season started, if you were told that Missouri ran for just 17 yards on 17 carries late in the fourth quarter against a top-20 opponent, and that Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts top were dealing with injuries, what would you think the score would be? Based on results from the 2025 Tigers, who ended their regular season by throwing seven passes and rushing 58 times against a disastrous Arkansas defense, probably not very close.

But if you were told that just days before Missouri’s game against Oklahoma, you’d probably have a different prediction, largely thanks to Simmons, who threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns while his offense ran for 77 yards on 2.8 yards per carry in a 28-14 win over then-No. 16 Kentucky a week prior.

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Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons’ touchdown to Goodie may not even be one of his three best throws of the game against Oklahoma. He rolled out right and threw a missile across his body and into air-tight traffic to Naeshaun Montgomery for a 92-yard catch-and-run touchdown, then hit him for a 13-yard touchdown minutes later and a moonball 28 yards down the sideline — also just between a pair of defenders — in the second quarter.

“We got the best quarterback in the nation,” Montgomery said. “He got the best arm. And we just gonna ride with him regardless. Whenever he calls, we ready for it.”

Among Simmons’ other highlight-reel throws: a 49-yard blast to top wideout Cayden Lee, and a 33-yard pass perfectly placed to tight end Jude James. Simmons routinely connects on throws that not many of his peers would even attempt, let alone complete.

That ambition comes back to bite him at times — it did twice against Oklahoma on Saturday. Simmons threw a pair of interceptions, neither of which were particularly close to being completions and both of which resulted in Oklahoma touchdowns the following drives. Those interceptions proved to be costly and hold heavy weights in regards to the final score.

For Missouri, the tradeoff is worth it.

“You see it week by week,” starting center Dominick Giudice said. “Just the talent that he has and the poise that he has back there, and the confidence and trust he has in us up front; (we) obviously got to do a better job for him there. But we have full confidence. I mean, we know when the ball's in his hands, something special could happen at any moment. So, obviously, full confidence and trust in Austin. He's a great player and has been a blessing to be around this whole year.”

Nov 28, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons’ play has brought Missouri’s passing attack to levels it hasn’t yet reached under Drinkwitz. He’s the first MU quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns since now-NFL veteran Drew Lock in 2017, and has garnered serious buzz for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Simmons has re-signed to Missouri for the 2027 season but has the ability to opt out in favor of turning pro and entering the draft, a choice that will alter the program in the coming months.

But no matter what choice he eventually makes, he’s led the charge in a drastic turnaround of Missouri’s offense in his first season in Columbia, one that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

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