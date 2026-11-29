COLUMBIA — The 2026 between Missouri and Oklahoma brought just as much chaos in the fourth quarter as the previous showdown at Memorial Stadium did in 2024.

The Missouri Tigers held a 20-7 lead over Oklahoma at halftime of its final game of the regular season, making for its largest halftime lead over a conference opponent this season. At one point in the second quarter, Missouri’s lead was as large as 20-0.

But in a tale of two halves, Oklahoma controlled the final one.

The Sooners scored three touchdowns and a field goal in their first four drives of the second half to extend its run to 31-3 and its lead to 31-23. Missouri struck back to tie it up at 31 apiece, but eventually found itself trailing 34-31 with one minute and 32 seconds remaining.

Quarterback Austin Simmons, with the game on the line, trotted onto Faurot Field. He got sacked for 4 yards, threw an incompletion and then hit Shaun Terry II short of the sticks on third-and-14. Terry fumbled, giving Oklahoma the ball back with a 3-point lead, 56 seconds left and nothing but kneeldowns between it and victory.

Simmons showed his absolute worst and best football of the season against Oklahoma. His two second-half interceptions were baffling and directly to defenders. Many of his completions were equally as baffling, but for good reason: four of his completions to go for 25 or more yards were in air-tight windows, each to a different target. He finished with 385 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 19 of his 247 passes.

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His 92-yard, rollout cross-body touchdown to Naeshaun Montgomery was the longest of the day — and his career — but his 28-yard loft to Montgomery, 49-yard touchdown to Goodie or 46-yard bomb to Lee all had an argument to be his most impressive.

A few of the Tigers who guided Missouri to a 28-14 win over Kentucky in Week 12 were the same that kept it close against Oklahoma to close the regular season.

After nabbing a game-sealing interception on the defense’s second-to-last play against Kentucky, safety Santana Banner picked off OU quarterback John Mateer on the defense’s third play of the game Saturday, thanks in part to a hard hit from defensive tackle Donta Simpson. Two defensive drives later, deja vu struck: linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez hit Mateer as he threw, and Banner hauled in his second interception of the day.

Both of Banner’s interceptions resulted in Missouri scores the following drive, the first of which was a 33-yard field goal from Oliver Robbins, and the second of which was a 13-yard touchdown reception by Montgomery. Montgomery racked up three receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns on the day, bringing his total score count on the season to five touchdowns, all of which were in the last four games. Montgomery’s first touchdown was the 92-yard catch-and-run down the sideline that made for Missouri’s longest play of the season.

Robert Woodyard Jr. led Missouri’s defense with a game-high 13 tackles, and Banner was close behind him with 12. Defensive tackle Marquis Gracial and safety Kensley Louidor-Faustin each logged their first sacks of the season — Gracial’s was the first of his career.

Missouri mustered just 17 yards on 17 yards carries, as running back Jamal Roberts exited the field with a wrist injury in the second quarter and did not return, and backups Ahmad Hardy and Preston Hatfield struggled mightily in his place.

Missouri, 7-5 on the season and 4-5 in conference play, will now await its bowl-game destination.

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