How to Watch: No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M; Full Week 6 TV Schedule

How to watch and listen to the Missouri Tigers' Week 6 game against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Chase Gemes

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz leads his team onto the field prior to a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers received a bye week in potentially the best spot it possibly could've hoped for, following its double-overtime win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 4.

The Tigers will head on the road for the first time of the season to College Station, Texas, in a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Aggies fell out of the AP top 25 poll after a close call against Arkansas in Week 5, but are still a formidable opponent in an expected packed-out Kyle Field. Their only loss came in Week 1 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 23-13.

A would win would likely keep Missouri in similar standing in the top 25, but a loss could dramatically change its ranking.

Below is all the information for the matchup:

How to Watch: No. 9 Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Who: No. 9 Missouri Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

What: Week 6 of the College Football season

Where: Kyle Field (102,733), College Station, Texas

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.

TV: ABC

Sirius XM: Ch. 191

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Texas A&M leads 10-7 with the last matchup taking place in 2021.

Last Meeting: Oct. 16, 2021: Missouri lost 35-14 to Texas A&M at home. After a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Aggies rolled through the rest of the game to a win. Missouri's Tyler Badie and Dominic Lovett each scored a rushing touchdown.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers narrowly outlasted a double-overtime thriller against Vanderbilt in a 30-27 win. Nate Noel's 199-yard rushing performance and a picture-perfect pass from Brady Cook to Luther Burden III in overtime helped seal the win.

Last Time Out, Texas A&M: The Aggies stole a close one in AT&T Stadium over Arkansas, 21-17. Receiver Isaac TeSlaa's 120 yards and one touchdown was the highlight of the win for Texas A&M.

Full Week 4 TV Schedule:

(All times ET)

Thursday, Sept. 19

7:30 p.m. | South Alabama at Appalachian State | ESPN
8 p.m. | Edward Waters at Benedict College | ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 4

Jacksonvillle State at Kennesaw State| 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Houston at TCU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon | 9 p.m. | FOX
Syracuse at No. 25 UNLV | 9 p.m. | FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5

UCLA at No. 7 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FOX
SMU at No. 22 Louisville | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Purdue at Wisconsin | 12 p.m. |BTN
Massachusetts at Northern Illinois | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Boston College at Virginia | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Pittsburgh at North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN 2
Wake Forest at NC State | 12 p.m. | The CW Network
Navy at Air Force | 12 p.m. | CBS
Army at Tulsa | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Tulane at UAB | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Ball State | 2:00 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Auburn at No. 5 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Temple at UConn | 3:30 p.m.| CBSSN
Virginia Tech at Stanford | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Appalachian State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ 
Miami (OH) at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Bowling Green at Akron | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at Charlotte | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Rutgers at Nebraska | 4 p.m. | FS1
West Virginia at  Oklahoma State | 4 p.m. | ESPN 2
No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt | 4:15 | SEC Network
Colorado State at Oregon State | 6:30 p.m | The CW Network
No. 15 Clemson at Florida State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Utah State at No. 21 Boise State | 7 p.m. | FOX
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
South Alabama at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
James Madison at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPNU 
Louisiana at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 10 Michigan at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 11 Southern California at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. | FOX
Nevada at San José State | 7:30 p.m. | truTV
UCF at Florida | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Duke at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Kansas at Arizona State | 8 p.m. | ESPN 2
Hawai'i at San Diego State | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Texas Tech at Arizona | 10 p.m | FOX
No. 8 Miami (FL) at California | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

