Brady Cook Accepts Invite to 2025 All-Star Game
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook officially accepted an invite to the Caribe Royale Orlando 2025 Hula Bowl All-Star Game on Tuesday.
Held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Orlando, Fla., the Hula Bowl serves as the post-season all-star game — a top event for scouts from professional football teams scouting for the upcoming draft. A total of 120 of the top senior players will participate in the event.
The Hula Bowl will follow the Missouri Tigers' bowl game in December.
The senior threw for 2,248 passing yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games of action, leading the Tigers to a 9-3 record in the regular season — the second year they've reached nine-plus wins in a row.
Over his five seasons at Missouri, Cook totaled 8,721 passing yards and 47 touchdowns. The biggest game of his career came in a 14-3 win in the 2023 Cotton Bowl over the Ohio State Buckeyes, capping off an 11-game season.
Cook was also placed on the Senior Bowl watch list, along with 11 other Missouri players.
Senior Bowl Watch ListAt Mobile, Ala., Sat, Feb 1, 2025:
WR Luther Burden III,
RB Marcus Carroll,
DB Joseph Charleston
QB Brady Cook
OG Cam'Ron Johnson
OL Armand Membou
OL Tristan Newsom
RB Nate Noel
DB Dreydon Norwood
DE Johnny Walker Jr.
WR Theo Wease Jr.
DT Kristian Williams
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou Football's Itinerary of Meetings, Signings in Early December
Star Mizzou Receiver Declares for NFL Draft, Will Miss Bowl Game
Tears to Cigars: One Last Snowy, Dramatic Ride at Faurot Field for Mizzou's Seniors