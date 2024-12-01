Tears to Cigars: One Last Snowy, Dramatic Ride at Faurot Field for Mizzou's Seniors
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Saturday morning, snow began to fall in mid-Missouri ahead of the Missouri Tigers' Week 14 matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks. But, fans roughed the cold to support the Tigers for one final show at home and to say goodbye to their seniors.
These faithful fans that braved the cold may have been wearing layers for warmth, but they were still having fun in the cold before the game began. The hill was being turned into a slide and snowballs were being made.
"(For the fans) to show up in the snow and cold weather, in tough conditions, and be loud and be boisterous," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "For the students to come back, is an incredible step in the right direction."
Donning black and gold jerseys in the sea of snow white, the 27 Missouri seniors entered Faurot for the final time. Their names and graphics were displayed on the Jumbotron as they walked out with their families.
"I had chills," wide receiver Theo Wease Jr said. "It's the last one. I was just talking to Nate Noel in the locker room. I start getting a little emotional just thinking about it, but I was excited. It was definitely a blessing. I wouldn't want to finish my college career nowhere else."
Nothing was going to keep quarterback Brady Cook from playing in his final game at Faurot. He battled injuries during the second half of the season, but was ready to go for the final ride.
Despite having one year of eligibility left, wide receiver Luther Burden III was also recognized during the senior celebrations. No official announcement has been made, but it is expected that the junior will enter the NFL draft and become a first-round pick come late April.
"The NFL is not given," Drinkwitz said. "It's not guaranteed for anybody, except for Luther, not for the rest of us.”
They were set for an interesting matchup for their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, considering the weather. Within just the first couple minutes, Arkansas fumbled twice and players were sliding in the snow. But Drinkwitz had a reminder for his players.
"Play in the moment, play the play, you'll be back and all these memories will flood back again," Drinkwitz said. "What you have to do is, when you score, look up and enjoy it."
But by Missouri's second drive, the Tigers found the end zone. It was nearly all seniors making the impact on the drive. Running backs Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll rushed for a combined 33 yards, with Carroll bringing it in.
"It's just one of those games where you had to really want to tackle somebody," Drinkwitz said. "It's cold out there and you land on the snow and ice, and it was pretty icy. (Carroll's) ability just to continue to gain positive yards, get his shoulders downhill, was really impressive"
Considering the weather, Missouri's receivers were having a more difficult time finding footing. Cold fingers and the hard football made for a bad combination, frustrations were high for the Tigers.
"We said we weren't playing the weather," Wease said. "We're playing the Razorbacks. Just took the weather out of the picture."
With snow beginning to melt in the second half, the Missouri offense eventually defrosted, too. After not scoring on drives 3-6, Missouri scored on each of its last four drives of the game.
The Tigers first touchdown of the second half was set up by two defensive seniors, with Johnny Walker Jr. forcing a fumble, and linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. recovering it at the Arkansas 34. It set up a go-ahead touchdown from Carroll, giving the Tigers their first lead since the 2:23 mark in the first quarter.
"Coach Drink said we needed a turnover," Walker said. "So, I just thought I'd be a good time to get one."
Spending all five years of his career at Missouri, Walker worked his way up the depth chart as he developed, not becoming a starter until his fourth year. He spent his last as a captain for the Tigers.
"Johnny's just been a guy that you can look back on and say, this is what our program continues to be built on," Drinkwitz said. "He didn't really play much for three years. He came in at 198-pounds and now he's developed into a 255-pound player that’s had five sacks in five games."
The biggest play of the game came on from the hands of one senior into the hand of another. Cook shot a pass to Wease, who broke a tackle and ran for a gain of 70 yards. Missouri was able to extend their lead with a field goal to end the drive.
The development arc of players like Walker eventually attracted players to choose Missouri in the transfer portal, like Wease did after transferring from Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season. He made his mark in his final game with Missouri, catching a pass in the fourth quarter just five yards past the line of scrimmage but turning it into a 70-yard gain before being brought down 20 yards out from the end zone.
The big play from Wease set Missouri up for a 34-yard field goal to take a 20-14 lead.
"I kind of ran out of gas a little bit," Wease said. "I'm still a little mad about that."
Wease may not have started his career with Missouri, but he quickly realized that this is the place he was meant to be.
"It's my home, for sure. It's been nothing but love from the first day I got here," Wease said. "I'm just glad that I was able to finish my college career on the right note."
The brotherhood within this team is something that he's come to love. They are his family now.
"At the end of the day, you want to battle with your brothers once you really love the person to the left and right. It just means different," Wease said. "It really doesn't even matter about the outcome of the game, you('re) just going out there and putting it all on the line for the man next to you."
After the 34-yard make from Blake Craig though, Arkansas took a 21-20 lead with just 4:19 remaining. But this was far from the first time the Tigers were down late at Faurot this season.
"I'm honestly just speechless thinking about everything we've been through for the past year ... I love Mizzou," Wease said.
With Cook leading numerous comeback drives at Faurot, he was confident he could pull one more out.
"Our defense got scored on, Corey Flagg was running off," Cook said. "I told him, 'Hey, I'm gonna go score, and then you guys gonna get a stop to win the game.' And that's what happened."
A familiar tale began to unfold. It would become the fourth home game of the season for Missouri to be decided in the final minutes by just one possession.
"This team's been through it, the lows, the highs," Cook said. "We've been down multiple times. I don't know how many comebacks we've had this year, but we just don't flinch."
With a 30-yard run into the end zone, Cook earned the game-winning touchdown in his final home game. Missouri went to for a two-point conversion and Cook landed it into the hands of Burden for likely his final catch in his collegiate career at home.
"It's special," Cook said. "That's the last play of my career, outside the bowl game. Quarterback draw, and then obviously, we finish it with a little something we've been practicing for a long time. LB3 catches it, pretty special."
In his final game at the stadium he only dreamed about playing in as a child, Cook made sure that he and his fellow seniors would be digging a rock out of the snow covered M on the hill.
"Until the clock hit zero, I didn't believe it yet," Cook said.
As the seconds ran out, teammates ran in from the sidelines to join the defense on the field to celebrate the Missouri win on senior night.
Cook and Drinkwitz met and hugged on the field for a final time, putting the Missouri line into the Battle Line trophy. Drinkwitz had just a few words for his quarterback in this moment.
"I'm so proud of you."
Cook and the rest of the seniors had earned their moment. Grabbing a rock from the north end zone hill and being carried off by their teammates was the last they would have as a player on Faurot Field.
"Emotionally, I was going crazy," Walker said. "I didn't know what to what to do, I thought they want to drop me when they carry me off. But this brotherhood is something special, and I hope other people can experience it, as well."
Rock in hand, a trio of quarterbacks lifted their leader up. Tommy Lock and Drew Pyne underneath, and Aidan Glover taking up support in the back, they carried Cook off the field one final time.
"It's honestly hard to remember a life before Mizzou football," Cook said. "To be honest with you, it feels like I've been here in this position for so long, working towards something with a new team every single year here."
He started as a little boy with a dream. He wanted to one say be the quarterback for his favorite time, the Missouri Tigers. Little did young Brady Cook know, he would one day make that dream a reality.
"The 12-year-old me, I don't think he would believe it," Cook said. "I really don't. I think it's just a testament to wanting something, believing in something, seeing a vision, seeing a vision really early on, and just sticking to it."
This dream was not accomplished easily. Cook fought injuries, the doubt of others and himself. But a decade later, he would find himself leading his dream team to back-to-back nine-win seasons.
"Tough times, adversity, questioning yourself, self doubt, all of that," Cook said. "It all comes into play, just finding a way to work through it. I'm proud of myself, proud of that little boy that had a dream."
His dream and hard work may have gotten him to Missouri, but the work was nowhere near over once his collegiate career started.
The team hasn't always been in the good place they are now with a strong brotherhood. When Drinkwitz and Cook both started at Missouri the program needed a lot of work.
"I was right there with him," Cook said. "To see the culture he's built, the team he's built, to play under him, to be his starting quarterback for three years, and just to see how we've both grown and overcome so much, it's been really cool."
A few years later, Cook is now very proud of the program and culture that they were able to build under Drinkwitz. It is one that was tested throughout the season and continued to stand together, to fight for each other.
"There's something about playing for each other and playing for Missouri that's special to these guys," Drinkwitz said.
It wasn't just the effort from Cook and Drinkwitz that caused the change, it was each and every member of the senior class.
"It feels amazing that I was a part of this," Walker said. "It's not only me. I give credit to people before me for setting the standard, and just everyone who comes here and fights."
There's a different environment in the locker room. Players have praised the culture all season and expressed the love they have for the team after each and every game.
"The goal (was) to leave this place better than I found it," Cook said. "I feel like I did that. I feel like I was able to cement a legacy and change this program forever. Really, I just hope I brought joy to however many of the Mizzou fans and and I feel like we did that."
Most would agree that Cook has in fact created a legacy at Mizzou, one that will not soon be forgotten. He played with pride, determination and resiliency in each and every game. He cherished each and every opportunity to don the black and gold, especially on Faurot Field.
"It's gonna be hard to be the head coach without him," Drinkwitz said. "I'm appreciative that I got one more game with just because you knew what you were getting. You knew the toughness that you were going to get, determination and preparation and just incredible will to win."
Tears may have fallen about the end of an era at Faurot, but for the moment, it was time to celebrate the win.
"These guys mean a lot to us, there are a lot of them" Drinkwitz said. "So obviously we went from tears to now they're smoking cigars. So, not a bad day."