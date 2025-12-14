Jets WR AD Mitchell Made Sure Brady Cook Got His First NFL TD Football
Undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook made his first NFL start for the Jets on Sunday, and he didn’t disappoint on his first touchdown drive.
Cook, who played his college ball at Missouri, was perfect in his second Jets’ drive on Sunday vs. the Jaguars. The quarterback went 6-for-6 and 51 yards in the drive, resulting in a nine-yard touchdown from New York receiver AD Mitchell.
The receiver was pumped to score a touchdown, but during his celebrations, his quickly remembered that it was Cook’s first NFL touchdown. He needed to retrieve the ball for the rookie, so he turned around and grabbed the football from the sidelines and ran back to find Cook. He handed the quarterback the ball just as Jets coach Aaron Glenn was congratulating him. What a classy move.
Cook is surely very grateful to be able to keep that football forever.
It is a memorable day for Cook in general, and his parents were luckily in the crowd at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to witness their son throw his first touchdown pass.
Cook is in for Tyrod Taylor, who is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered last week. It’s unclear when, and if, Taylor will return this season. So, Cook could be holding on to that starting role for the near future.