Brady Cook has Chance to Climb Missouri Leaderboards in Week 2
Heading into week 2 of the 2023 season, Brady Cook had just won the Missouri Tigers' starting quarterback job after his performance against South Dakota.
Fast forward a year later and Cook has the chance to build on his legacy and climb up all-time leaderboards for Missouri in multiple career passing stats.
Cook currently has 6,691 career passing yards to his name, the seventh most in program history. But he has the realistic possibility to place himself at spot No. 4 by the end of Missouri's week 2 game against Buffalo.
Missouri Career Passing Yard Leaders
Rank
Player
Yards
1
Chase Daniel
12,515
2
Drew Lock
12,193
3
Brad Smith
8,799
4
James Franklin
6,962
5
Jeff Handy
6,959
6
Blaine Gabbert
6,822
7
Brady Cook
6,706
8
Phil Bradley
5,352
9
Marlon Adler
5,231
10
Connor Bazelak
5,059
Before 2023, Cook was at No. 16 on the list before throwing for 3,317 yards, the seventh most in a single season for any Missouri quarterback.
Cook needs just 117 yards to surpass Blaine Gabbert, 254 to jump over Jeff Handy and 257 to head all the way up to spot No. 4. Last week, Cook threw for 218 yards against Murray State but only played on 65% of offensive snaps.
Additionally, Cook also has a chance to crack the top five of Missouri's career passing touchdowns leaderboard. By the end of the season, he could feasibly be in the top three.
Missouri Career Passing Touchdown Leaders
Rank
Player
Touchdowns
1
Chase Daniel
101
2
Drew Lock
99
3
Brad Smith
56
4
James Franklin
51
5
Blaine Gabbert
40
6 (tie)
Jeff Handy
39
6 (tie)
Brady Cook
39
7
Matty Mauk
36
8 (tie)
Phil Bradley
32
8 (tie)
Marlon Adler
32
Cook's one touchdown against Murray State was enough to tie him with Handy and put him just one behind Gabbert. Considering Cook tossed 21 touchdowns in 2023, he could very well close the 12-touchdown gap between him and Franklin and the 17-touchdown gap between him and Smith.
Personal records don't mean much to the Missouri Tigers. But keep an eye out for Cook to shake up some of the leaderboards when Missouri takes the field Saturday, September 7, when they host Buffalo.
