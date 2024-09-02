Mizzou Central

Brady Cook has Chance to Climb Missouri Leaderboards in Week 2

The quarterback could enter the top five in two of Missouri's all-time passing leaderboards this Saturday.

Joey Van Zummeren

Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook follows through on a pass during warm ups at Faurot Field ahead of a game against Murray State In Columbia, Mo. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook follows through on a pass during warm ups at Faurot Field ahead of a game against Murray State In Columbia, Mo. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI
Heading into week 2 of the 2023 season, Brady Cook had just won the Missouri Tigers' starting quarterback job after his performance against South Dakota.

Fast forward a year later and Cook has the chance to build on his legacy and climb up all-time leaderboards for Missouri in multiple career passing stats.

Cook currently has 6,691 career passing yards to his name, the seventh most in program history. But he has the realistic possibility to place himself at spot No. 4 by the end of Missouri's week 2 game against Buffalo.

Missouri Career Passing Yard Leaders

Rank

Player

Yards

1

Chase Daniel

12,515

2

Drew Lock

12,193

3

Brad Smith

8,799

4

James Franklin

6,962

5

Jeff Handy

6,959

6

Blaine Gabbert

6,822

7

Brady Cook

6,706

8

Phil Bradley

5,352

9

Marlon Adler

5,231

10

Connor Bazelak

5,059

Before 2023, Cook was at No. 16 on the list before throwing for 3,317 yards, the seventh most in a single season for any Missouri quarterback.

Cook needs just 117 yards to surpass Blaine Gabbert, 254 to jump over Jeff Handy and 257 to head all the way up to spot No. 4. Last week, Cook threw for 218 yards against Murray State but only played on 65% of offensive snaps.

Additionally, Cook also has a chance to crack the top five of Missouri's career passing touchdowns leaderboard. By the end of the season, he could feasibly be in the top three.

Missouri Career Passing Touchdown Leaders

Rank

Player

Touchdowns

1

Chase Daniel

101

2

Drew Lock

99

3

Brad Smith

56

4

James Franklin

51

5

Blaine Gabbert

40

6 (tie)

Jeff Handy

39

6 (tie)

Brady Cook

39

7

Matty Mauk

36

8 (tie)

Phil Bradley

32

8 (tie)

Marlon Adler

32

Cook's one touchdown against Murray State was enough to tie him with Handy and put him just one behind Gabbert. Considering Cook tossed 21 touchdowns in 2023, he could very well close the 12-touchdown gap between him and Franklin and the 17-touchdown gap between him and Smith.

Personal records don't mean much to the Missouri Tigers. But keep an eye out for Cook to shake up some of the leaderboards when Missouri takes the field Saturday, September 7, when they host Buffalo.

