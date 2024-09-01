How to Watch: Buffalo at Missouri; Full Week 2 College Football Schedule
The Missouri Tigers 23-19 victory over Middle Tennessee State in week 2 of the 2023 season was just about as close to a loss that a win can be.
For a team with hopes to compete in the SEC, as they would do later on, having to pull out a last-minute defensive stop to escape with a win against a Conference USA team was an unsettling wake-up call. Had the Tigers' defense not caused a fourth-and-out while Middle Tennessee State trailed by four with a little over two minutes left, the remainder 2023 season would've played out significantly different than it did.
Now in 2024, with much higher expectations on the outside, Drinkwitz is instilling in his team the importance of focusing on one game at a time and taking each opponent seriously. The most important game is the one ahead of them.
Missouri will take on their first FBS opponent of 2024 Saturday, hosting the Buffalo Bulls and will hope to avoid a nail-biter like last year's. Here's details on how to watch, listen and follow the week 2 game.
How to Watch: No. 11 Missouri Tigers vs. Buffalo Bulls
Who: No. 11 Missouri Tigers (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Buffalo Bulls (1-0, 0-0 MAC)
What: Week 2 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, September 7, 6 p.m.
TV: SECN+, ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: 191
Series: Missouri leads 1-0 with the only prior matchup happening on September 20, 2008
Last Meeting: On Sept. 20, 2008, quarterback Chase Daniel. took another step in his Heisman campaign by throwing for a career-high of 439 yards in a 42-21 win. Jeremy Maclin's 14 receptions in the win still stand as the fourth highest in program history. Despite losing three fumbles and a turnover on downs, the Tigers seperated themselves in the third quarter.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Missouri Tigers couldn't of asked for much more in their 2024 debut. With plenty of questions about how the Missouri defense would do after losing coordinator Blake Baker and plenty of stars to the NFL, the Tigers were the only team in the nation to hold an offense to under 100 yards in week 1. Newcomers at running back, Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, also silenced doubts on the Missouri running back room with the departure of Cody Schrader, each rushing for a touchdown in the 51-0 win.
Last Time Out, Buffalo: Like Missouri, the Bulls had the chance to beat up on a FCS team in week 1. Buffalo defeated Lafeyette 30-13 at home off of a clean, 195-yard, two-touchdown and zero-interception performance from quarterback C.J. Ogbonna. In his debut as Buffalo's head coach, Lembo's team outgained Lafeyyette 403-to-223.
Full Week 2 Schedule
All times ET
Friday, Sept. 6
Western Illinois at Indiana | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
BYU at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Duke at Northwestern | 9 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Sept. 7
Arkansas at Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. | ABC
Texas at Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
Rhode Island at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Bowling Green at Penn State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Akron at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Georgia Tech at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Pitt at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Kansas State at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Troy at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Army at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
McNeese at Texas A&M | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Tennessee Tech at Georgia | 2 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
St. Francis (PA) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
South Carolina at Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Iowa State at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Michigan State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Eastern Michigan at Washington | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
South Dakota at Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Northern Illinois at Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
UMass at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Duquesne at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Jacksonville State at Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Charlotte at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Baylor at Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Temple at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
UTSA at Texas State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Marshall at Virginia Tech | 4:30 p.m. | CW Network
Idaho at Wyoming | 4:30 p.m. | truTV
UAlbany at West Virginia | 6 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Florida A&M at Miami (Fla.) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Central Michigan at Florida International | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at James Madison | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
South Alabama at Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Sam Houston at UCF | 6:30 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
South Florida at Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Samford at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Buffalo at Missouri | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Kansas at Illinois | 7 p.m. | FS1
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Stanford | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Virginia at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Louisiana at Kennesaw State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
San Jose State at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia Southern at Nevada | 7 p.m. | truTV
Tulsa at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas Southern at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Nicholls at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Tennessee vs. NC State (in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Alcorn State at Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Colorado at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Western Michigan at Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Houston at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Appalachian State at Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Long Island University at TCU | 8 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Southern Utah at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Boise State at Oregon | 10 p.m. | Peacock
Northern Arizona at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Texas Tech at Washington State | 10 p.m. | FOX
Liberty at New Mexico State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2
Mississippi State at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Oregon State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Utah State at USC | 11 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Snap Counts from Missouri's 51-0 Week 1 Win
Younger Missouri Players Gain Experience During Murray State Blowout
Three Notable Performers from Missouri Football's big win Over Murray State