Could Missouri Be Affected by New SEC Tiebreakers?; The Buzz, Aug 22, 2024
It's time for fans of Southeastern Conference football to heed David Bowie's warning by turning and facing the strange changes.
The conference announced Wednesday afternoon tiebreakers that will be enforced in 2024 with divisions being removed. They could hold a significant role in the 12-team playoff as the winner of the conference championship game will have a guranteed spot in the playoff.
The tiebreakers were explained in a 26 page document posted by the SEC Wednesday. There's a multi-step process for any variability of ties between the top two teams in the conference to determine who would earn a spot in the SEC title game. The last option for all ties is a random drawing of the tied teams.
If there's a tie between two teams tied at No. 2 in the conference, here's the tiebreaker process that would determine who earns a spot to the conference championship game, straight from the rulebook posting.
"A. Head-to-head competition among the tied teams
B. Record versus all common Conference opponents among the tied teams
C. Record against highest (best) placed common Conference opponent in the
Conference standings, and proceeding through the Conference standings among
the tied teams
D. Cumulative Conference winning percentage of all Conference opponents among
the tied teams
E. Capped relative total scoring margin versus all Conference
opponents among the tied teams
F. Random draw of the tied teams"
With only eight games and a highly competitive SEC, its likely one of these tiebreakers could come into play in the near future. One team and its fanbase is bound to outraged when the qualifiers don't play in their favor.
The No. 11 Missouri Tigers are expected to be one of the top contending teams for the college playoff football this season. Their schedule includes matchups against other teams near the top of the SEC in Alabama and Oklahoma. While every game is significant, those head-to-head matchups against premier conference opponents for Missouri become all the more important.
The Tigers, however, does not have head-to-head matchups with three out of the four SEC teams ranked above them in the AP poll — No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Ole Miss. If Missouri were to tie with any of these teams in conference play, the tie-breaking process would quickly become a massive deciding factor.
Today's Schedule
Women's Soccer: Missouri (1-1) at Illinois (2-0) , 7 p.m. - Watch on B1G+, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• Missouri women's basketball announced it's full schedule for the 2024-'25 season Wednesday. The Tigers' season will open with a road game against Vermont on Monday, November 4.
• Former Missouri safety J.C. Carlies will be wrapping up the NFL Preseason Thursday night with the Indianapolis Colts. According to Colts reporters, Carlies was starting at inside linebacker at joint practices Tuesday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Colts will take on the Bengals at 7 p.m. in Cincinnati.
• Mizzou Athletics released the seating chart for the Tiger Stripe theme for Missouri football's season opener against Murray State.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
7 days
