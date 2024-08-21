Three Biggest Surprises of Missouri Football's Fall Camp - The Extra Point
A theme of the Missouri Tigers' fall camp for 2024 was open competition. Everyone, even proven, returning starters would have to prove they were deserving of their job.
The set of 17 practices wrapped up Saturday evening with an open practice at Faurot Field, one final chance for players to earn opportunities. Three young players in particular made the most of their opportunities this fall, possibly earning consistent roles on the team this year.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down the three players who worked their way up the depth chart this fall camp by stacking together impressive practices.
Two of the surprising standouts were receivers Daniel Blood and Joshua Manning. Missouri's receiver room is already stacked with talent so it will be an uphill battle for Blood and Manning to see the field too much but they took the right steps this fall.
Corner back Nic Deloach also proved himself this fall. After a freshman season where he was dealing with freshman nerves, he's entering his sophomore season with more confidence and its showing.
