Daylan Carnell Describe What it's Like to Defend Beau Pribula, Sam Horn
From the outside, there's not much information to predict who could win the Missouri Tigers starting quarterback competition between Sam Horn and Penn State transfer Beau Pribula.
Somebody with the best insight to add though, Missouri defensive back Daylan Carnell, gave his thoughts on both after going up against the two in practices through the spring and summer.
Both Horn and Pribula have potential to be elite quarterbacks, but both also lack experience.
Pribula has spent the last two seasons in a complementary role behind Drew Allar. Even though Despite not having started a game in his career yet, Carnell picked up on Pribula's intelligence.
“He's very smart with his pre-snap reads," Carnell said at SEC Media Days. "Sometimes after practice, he'll ask me about coverages that we've run on him in practice and stuff like that. So he's a very smart football player for sure.”
Pribula logged 56 passing attempts and 94 rushing attempts over the last two seasons. With Pribula having more reps running the ball, there is confidence in his legs. Pribula's physicality and ability to lower his shoulder and take off are exciting for his teammates.
“I feel like it gets everybody going," Carnell said. "If your quarterback (is) lowering their shoulder and running people over, it just brings energy to the team.”
On the other side of the competition, Carnell also highlighted Horn's mobility and ability as a passeer.
“Sam Horn (is a) real big, athletic guy," Carnell said. "He ran a 4.4 this spring when we did 40s, so he can roll. He got some special arm talent as well."
Carnell, entering his fourth year as a starter with Missouri, is very familiar with Horn and Pribula's predecessor, Brady Cook. In Pribula, Carnell sees similar traits to the quarterback who led Missouri to 21 wins over the last two seasons.
"I feel like they’re similar competitors," Carnell said to compare Cook and Pribula. "They just want to win everything. I was in Beau’s lift group all spring, and he was always competing to have the top times in anything we did and stuff like that. That was the same thing Brady did.”
Part of that competitiveness that stood out to Carnell was Pribula's dedication to improvement.
“He's a hard worker — he's always up at the facility doing something," Carnell said. "(Whether) it's making sure his body's right, doing mobility stuff. When I go to the indoor to do work, he's often in there sometimes by himself throwing. I (have) never seen that from a quarterback."
Though there's some uncertainty at the position entering the season, but considering the potential of the two candidates, the competition should be an entertaining one.
"It'll be a good QB battle for sure," Carnell said.