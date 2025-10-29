Mizzou Central

Did Mizzou Play its Best Game of the Season in Week 9?: The Buzz

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Michael Stamps

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball while defended by Vanderbilt Commodores safety Randon Fontenette (2) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball while defended by Vanderbilt Commodores safety Randon Fontenette (2) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Watch the video above as Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down why Missouri's loss on the road against Vanderbilt was its most complete and best performance of the season.

The Missouri Tigers suffered a brutal and heartbreaking loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 9, but there's a chance that it wasn't really that bad.

In many ways, the Tigers played their best game of the season. The secondary, a group that's struggled nearly the entire season, played very well. Missouri's passing defense only allowed three chunk plays through the air and heavily limited what quarterback Diego Pavia did on the ground.

Missouri's offensive line also played very well. Running back Ahmad Hardy finally looked like he had holes run through and both Beau Pribula and Matt Zollers had long periods of time to throw, for the most part, while in the pocket.

Missouri dropped to 6-2 and its odds of making the College Football Playoff have severely decreased. Despite the result and the potentially regular-season-ending injury to Pribula, the Tigers may have posted their best game of the season.

READ: 3 Things That Stand Out About Mizzou's Snap Counts at Vanderbilt

1. Tuesday's Mizzou Results
2. Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
3. Did You Know?
4. Quote of the Day
5. Check out our Social Media
6. Read more Missouri Tigers News:

Here's the morning buzz for Wednesday Oct. 29.

Tuesday's Mizzou Results

  • Women's basketball lost 90-84 to Maryville in an exhibition matchup at home - Stats
  • Men's golf finished 12th overall in last place of The Clerico tournament - Results

Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule

Nothing today.

Did you notice?

  • The Missouri Tigers are showing interest in a three-star defensive back in the class of 2027.
  • The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, Greg Sankey, chimed in on the NCAA's decision to allow college athletes to gamble on professional sports.
  • Former Missouri Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer is cementing himself in Major League Baseball history after a stretch of innings with the Toronto Bluejays in Game 3 of the World Series.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

[When asked if there were deliberations between the officials on whether Colorado has been given a fifth down:] “With that you will have to go through the league office. That would be my comment.”

Head official J.C. Lauderback to pool re

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers News:

feed

Published
Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

Home/Football