Did Mizzou Play its Best Game of the Season in Week 9?: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down why Missouri's loss on the road against Vanderbilt was its most complete and best performance of the season.
The Missouri Tigers suffered a brutal and heartbreaking loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 9, but there's a chance that it wasn't really that bad.
In many ways, the Tigers played their best game of the season. The secondary, a group that's struggled nearly the entire season, played very well. Missouri's passing defense only allowed three chunk plays through the air and heavily limited what quarterback Diego Pavia did on the ground.
Missouri's offensive line also played very well. Running back Ahmad Hardy finally looked like he had holes run through and both Beau Pribula and Matt Zollers had long periods of time to throw, for the most part, while in the pocket.
Missouri dropped to 6-2 and its odds of making the College Football Playoff have severely decreased. Despite the result and the potentially regular-season-ending injury to Pribula, the Tigers may have posted their best game of the season.
Here's the morning buzz for Wednesday Oct. 29.
Tuesday's Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball lost 90-84 to Maryville in an exhibition matchup at home - Stats
- Men's golf finished 12th overall in last place of The Clerico tournament - Results
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
Nothing today.
Did you notice?
- The Missouri Tigers are showing interest in a three-star defensive back in the class of 2027.
- The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, Greg Sankey, chimed in on the NCAA's decision to allow college athletes to gamble on professional sports.
- Former Missouri Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer is cementing himself in Major League Baseball history after a stretch of innings with the Toronto Bluejays in Game 3 of the World Series.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
[When asked if there were deliberations between the officials on whether Colorado has been given a fifth down:] “With that you will have to go through the league office. That would be my comment.”- Head official J.C. Lauderback to pool re
