Donta Simpson's Standout Performance on Friday is 'Just a Peak' Into What he Adds to Mizzou

Donta Simpson earned the eighth most snaps of any defensive player in the Tigers' season opener against UAPB, but head coach Eli Drinkwitz was not impressed by the sophomore's performance. After Simpson's season opener, Drinkwitz made Simpson work to earn his number back throughout the week.

"I put him in (number) 88 all week instead of eight, just to let him know that you have to play better if you want to wear a single digit and he showed me he could," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "So instead of having 88, I've just got a piece of tape in front of the eight that says eight. So he's going to have to continue to work to improve, and that's what everybody's got to do."

Not only did Simpson show Drinkwitz he was worthy of the number, he added 1.5 sacks, which matched the team-high. The defensive tackle accumulated his sacks in 13 snaps, matching Daeden Hopkins sack total in significantly fewer snaps.

What makes Simpson stand out as more than just a young transfer that's excelling early, is how he spent his offseason. Simpson missed out on training for a month due to a sickness in June and July and in less than a month after his return, he took the field in Lawrence, Kansas, for a significant rivalry matchup.

"Donta had a sickness in the middle of late June that had required him to sit out and do zero training for the month of July and he was able to be around the team, but not able to do any conditioning," Drinkwitz said. "We weren't able to get him back until August 12 and so it's been a a process to get him back acclimated, not only to football, but to the strength and the conditioning."

Simpson was instrumental in the Tigers' pass rush against Kansas that looked much improved from Week 1. After recording just one sack against UAPB, the Tigers racked up four against Kansas — all in the fourth quarter — and put substantial pressure on Isaiah Marshall the entire game.

Of Simpson's 13 snaps, 12 were in the pass rush, indicating his importance in the unit. Despite ranking 18th in total snaps, Simpson was fifth in pass rush snaps.

"One of the best things he does is rush the passer, he's got incredible twitch and speed, which showed in those two sacks," Drinkwitz said. "So we've got to continue to get him reps in those things and then add the other elements of the run game that we needed to play. But... that was just a peak."

Simpson's teammates have been put on notice of his early dominance as well. Senior linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. gave positive remarks on the sophomore following his own standout two-takeaway performance.

"Just him putting the work in, him coming in from as a transfer, as well as me, just seeing what he's able to do in the off season and just seeing him put his head down and grind," Woodyard said about how Simpson has impressed. "I've seen him work his (butt) off and be able to do what he can do."

The next glimpse of the sophomore sensation will be in Faurot Field on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Troy (2-0).

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