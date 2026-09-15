The Three Most Important Quotes from Eli Drinkwitz's Tuesday Press Conference

Eli Drinkwitz spoke to the media Tuesday and spent a lot of time looking back at the matchup against Kansas from an objective standpoint, not emotional. Drinkwitz spoke on what needs to improve in special teams, the secondary and the run game.

The Tigers' head coach also praised Austin Simmons, Donta Simpson and Daeden Hopkins as standout players in the victory. Here's the three most important things Drinkwitz said, followed by all of his statements.

On special teams Week 2 performance

Despite a commanding victory over Kansas that Drinkwitz cited as a good win, the special teams unit left the head coach "embarrased." They accumulated four penalties, two personal fouls and two blocked field goal attempts in the contest.

"I'm going to put it on me. I'm in charge of that unit. I'm in charge of all the special teams units, but whatever we were teaching and how we were teaching was not getting communicated to the players in a way that they understood it, because we had the same block happen twice in the same area and we got to do a better job and so we have reinstalled the protection, and we've made a few personnel changes on that. But at the end of the day, that's on me as the head coach because I didn't get it corrected from the UAPB game when there was leakage in that C-D gap area and they exploited it. We got it fixed later in the game, but that's too late."

On Austin Simmons' command

Outside of the rivalry storylines, Simmons' dominant performance headlined Missouri's victory over Kansas. Drinkwitz spoke on what made the senior quarterback so successful during the press conference on Tuesday.

"I think the best thing that Austin did was trust the pocket, which is provided by the offensive line (that) did a great job of protecting. There was really only one time that he kind of got flushed on a third and really long and got hit. Other than that, like pocket was really clean and when we can keep the pocket clean for Austin (and) he can work through his reads, there's not a throw that he doesn't feel very comfortable making. I mean that throw to to Caden Lee, I mean that's that's that's a big time throw in a tight space and he made two of those. I mean, the wheel route too off the bootleg was pretty impressive, well, they're all impressive. So as long as we keep him clean and he's not worried about the rush and there's not people on his arms or feet, he sees the defense really well."

Drinkwitz also praised Simmons' leadership and connection with the team.

"I've been thoroughly impressed with his leadership capabilities, his interpersonal communication and leadership skills. You know, I didn't even realize that he stays out there and daps everybody as they come on the field. He's in the defensive huddle, telling them to get after it. Like the dude understands he's a part of this team and I think it's something that is is really good for us. I thought Brady (Cook) was always really like that and I think Austin does that in his own way. Especially only being here nine months, he's done a really, really good job of doing that. And I think that translates to having a lot of confidence in himself and poise. He was never phased by the moment. He was never phased by the student section saying stuff about Trinidad (Chambliss) when he walked on the field, like I think it just motivated him, which was awesome and he went out there and delivered."

On Donta Simpson's breakout game

Sophomore Simpson was an integral part of the pass rush that fliustered Isaiah Marshall on Friday evening. The transfer accumulated 1.5 sacks to co-lead the team.

"Proud of Donta. Donta had a sickness in the middle of late June that had required him to sit out and do zero training for the month of July and he was able to be around the team, but not able to do any conditioning. We weren't able to get him back until August 12 and so it's been a a process to get him back acclimated, not only to football, but to the strength and conditioning and the conditioning. And so, I think Coach (David) Blackwell and Coach (Chop) Harbin have done an excellent job of working with him, just step by step, not trying to do too much with him. He's still a relatively young player in college football, so he doesn't need to know everything. We've got to put him in a position where he can really utilize his strengths. One of the best things he does is rush the passer, he's got incredible twitch and speed, which showed in those two sacks. So we've got to continue to get him reps in those things and then add the other elements of the run game that we needed to play. But I think you know that was just a peak."

Drinkwitz also detailed the media on how he helped Simpson prepare for the game.

"I don't think he played particularly well in the UAPB game and I don't think, I knew we let him know that. I know I specifically did. I put him in (number) 88 all week instead of eight, just to let him know that you have to play better if you want to wear a single digit and he showed me he could. So instead of having 88, I've just got a piece of tape in front of the eight that says eight. So he's going to have to continue to work to improve, and that's what everybody's got to do. Nobody's arrived yet,"

On having an update on Ahmad Hardy

"No, nothing. Still rehabbing."

Opening statement

"Obviously, a good win. Always good to win a trophy and earn bragging rights for the state of Missouri. Lots to be proud of from a culture, leadership standpoint throughout the game. I thought our guys did an excellent job fighting through adversity. I thought (we) never flinched on the sideline, had incredible energy no matter what the situation was. I thought our quarterback played really well, consistent for four quarters. I thought the wide receivers played really well, did an excellent job of getting open and playing the right way. I thought our offensive line protected and was really good there. Defensively, we basically had five takeaways, three takeaways plus two fourth down stops, I thought which was really good. We limited their ability to rush the ball, we had seven three-and-outs, so a lot of really positives. But when you watch the tape and get away from the emotion of the win and all that, there's a whole lot of things to work on. Offensively, inconsistencies in the run game, red zone execution, (converting) 50% touchdowns. We were two-for-six on four point plays. Defensively, seam throws were clearly an issue for us most of the night. Edges to the defense, bringing pressure, escaping the opposite, which can't happen ever, irregardless of the call. And then red zone defense, we haven't forced a third down in the red zone yet defensively, which is not good. I mean, it's just not good. And then special teams, not even close. Probably the most embarrassed I've been and we've had some embarrassing special teams performances here. That was as embarrassed as I've ever been about special teams. To have two block kicks and four penalties, two personal fouls and 15 yards, just inexcusable. And that's all on me. I mean, I'm the head football coach. I'm responsible for that. So, got to get that cleaned up and had an emphasis on that with the team yesterday, but it's all words, (we) got to see some action behind it. Football is a game. I think Kirby Smart said it yesterday. You're one week away from being humble and for us, that's really got to be the mindset. When you watch the tape, you got to look through a really critical lens and see that we're really one week away from being humbled if they continue to exploit things that we put on tape and don't have — from a coaching staff to a players (perspective) — have the wherewithal to get it fixed and and that's what we got to be able to do and it started yesterday and it's going to really show up today in toughness Tuesday."

"We got a quality opponent, a 2-0 football team in Troy. I think Coach (Gerad) Parker's done an excellent job there, taking over for Coach (Jon) Summral. He's got a lot of history playing at this level. Troy obviously has a ton of history of wins against Power Five team, last year they had Clemson down 16-3 at half and obviously we got Garrett (Riley) on staff. In the early 2000's we lost to Troy at Troy. They beat LSU in the teen years, the 20-teens. So they have a history. They have no doubt that they can play at this level and (we) know that they will come in full force. I think he kept his defensive coordinator, but they're quite a bit different than they were last year, so having to figure out what exactly they're going to do, what their plan of attack is. They have a lot of multiplicity on the front. I think they have some really good players. I think Donnie Smith is an outstanding player. Surprised that he's still there, to be honest. But he's an excellent defensive end, plays boundary, the jack position is what we would call him and is a tremendous player and somebody that we have to reckon with. I think they've got two interior (defensive) linemen that can really play and they play multiple fronts, so that that's going to be a challenge. On the offensive side of the ball, Adam Austin is their new offensive coordinator. He brings a new wrinkle and flavor to their game. They have an experienced quarterback with Goose Crowder. I think he's been playing there, I think his 12th start, so he's got a lot of experience. And you can tell offensively that they have a unique scheme. This coordinator was very successful with Tarleton State last year and he's been successful everywhere he's been. He's got a blended offense where he'll run some wide-split RPOs. He'll run some slow mesh, which is a very difficult scheme to go against. I've faced it several times when I was at NC State against Wake Forest, so he does a really good job of what his scheme is and has ownership of it. And I think their team has bought into what they're doing. So it'll be a very difficult game and then obviously special teams, it doesn't matter if we line up against air, we got a lot of work to do to get improvement there."

On improvements necessary in the run game

"I think our outside zone scheme right now, we're just not all five blocking on the same page, and then our cuts aren't always the same. We got to make sure that our tailbacks in phase, with the way it's being blocked, we had a negative yardage run where the linebacker played behind the double team and still was able to tackle us, which shouldn't happen if you're hitting the play the way you're supposed to in the four-minute run. Our guards were late on making their decisions. They got to play faster and they got to play on the line of scrimmage. You know, outside zone, too many people think it's a wide zone play. Like we're trying to get to the sideline. We're not. We're trying to capture the line of scrimmage and get on their outside edge and create vertical seams. And we just haven't been able to do that consistently yet. I think our duo scheme was actually really good for us in the game, and we thought Coach (Chip) Lindsey did a really good job of mixing that up. But we got to add some variety to our scheme and you know we just got to continue to find our rhythm and reps. You got Jamal (Roberts), who this is the most carries he's ever had in a game, and you got Xai'Shaun (Edwards), who hasn't played at this level yet, but he did some excellent job. So, there's just a lot of different aspects to that. You don't play as much live football as you normally have in the past with just the elements of protecting your players and vice versa. So, I think some of that is just we got to continue to play and get used to the speed and then you got to make corrections. And hopefully, we are making those corrections."

On running back depth

"I think Xai'Shaun did an excellent job scoring a touchdown, creating valuable reps, no negative yardage plays if I remember right. So he's doing those step-by-step, he's got to continue to grow in his overall understanding of the offense and we got to continue to get another back involved. Maybe it's Anthony Favrow, maybe it's (Preston) Hatfield, we just got to continue to explore that. Jamal is a guy that obviously he's always been a rotational back and he's kind of built that way. But we got to win too, so he's got to play when the game's on the line and I think he did an excellent job of doing that. Without his spark right there on the third, in the second quarter, I'm not sure how that game is played, but his run on that sprint draw was pretty special."

On Daeden Hopkins' breakout performance

"I've been a big Daeden Hopkins fan. You can go all the way back to SEC media days, you can go back to fall camp I've said he's got unbelievable work ethic. He's a guy that does more than what's expected from taking care of his body, put on weight, trained with a visual. He carries on that tradition, I think Darris (Smith) and Langden (Kitchen) have done an excellent job of teaching him how to practice and play in this league. Obviously, he's got great length and he's got tenacity and relentlessness, when you rush the passers (and) you have those things, you got a chance."

On the recently claimed 1960 national championship

"I read the the book that was written... maybe two summers ago and so I'm very familiar with the 1960 story and understand all the things. I think that book was excellent in demonstrating the challenges that they had that year and obviously Norris's story. And I thought that was a really cool thing. And then obviously, the disappointments of the the game and then winning the bowl game. So, hats off to them and I think it's really cool that we're recognizing them and that a should be an awesome thing for their legacy."

On if Drinkwitz spoke to Chip Lindsey about his time with Troy

"no, we haven't asked any of that. It's really about the here and now. I think my stats say 4% of the team wasn't recruited by Chip, you know, but they've had two coaches since then, so not really something that we've discussed."

On the mesh play Missouri ran against Kansas

"It's not a play that's been in my experience as a football coach, but it is a play that Garrett ran, obviously playing for Coach Leach and that Coach Lindsey has run a lot as a coach, just because of the tree that they've grown up in. So they understand the ins and outs and understand the whys. I think the the challenge for any coach is you can know a play, but until you've repped it and seen and understand why this play works versus this look, you don't necessarily feel comfortable calling it or understanding why to utilize it. They do, so I'm not calling plays. I don't call the plays. You know, I just kind of oversee and manage and yell when it doesn't work, so they know it, they call it. It's not something that I would have called, but just because I wouldn't, there's a lot of (plays) that I wouldn't call that work. So in the end, they love it. I mean, don't tell Troy, but they've got it in the game plan."

On room for improvement in the secondary

"I still look for more consistency because we got to have more consistency out of that position. You know, I was appreciative, or I thought Jahlil (Florence) did an excellent job of making that interception, but his tackling was faulty. Clearly, could have had a fourth down stop early in the game if he does a better job tackling, he's leaving his feet too quick. Sione (Laulea) had an issue in man coverage on third down where quarterback scrambled and he didn't stay attached to his man. So we've got to get that off the tape. Chris Graves, got to get him off Twitter post game, the head coach should stay off of it too, but you know. So I think there's a lot of things that we got to continue to work. They have the potential and they have the talent, but we're two weeks in, man. It's going to get a lot more challenging, let's just be real, it's going to get a lot more challenging each and every week and it was a good win because of the circumstances that we created, but it's going to get a lot more challenging. The quarterback this week is going to dial up our seams if we don't get those corrected and if we don't stay attached to man-to-man, he's going to eat us alive, so we got a lot of work to do there. And they're gonna get one-on-one opportunities this week. There's no secrets that to stop the run Corey puts a safety in the box, and you're one-on-one, so now they're gonna have a quarterback that's throwing dives out there. It's gonna be a little bit more of a difficult challenge."

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