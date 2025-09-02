Drinkwitz Provides Injury Updates on Sam Horn, Blake Craig
The Missouri Tigers secured a 55-point win over Central Arkansas in Week 1, but weren't able to escape without suffering two costly injuries.
Quarterback Sam Horn will be an out for "an extended period of time," head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Tuesday morning. Additionally, kicker Blake Craig will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
In their absence, true freshman Matt Zollers will step up to be Missouri's backup quarterback, and true freshman Robert Meyer is expected to take over at kicker.
Missouri also made two roster moves in response to these injuries, adding former walk-on quarterback Brett Brown back to the roster. Missouri also signed JUCO transfer Ryder Goodwin.
Horn's injury also effectively ends the quarterback competition between him and Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. Horn and Pribula were expected to split playing time in the season opener, but Horn suffered the injury on a designed run in the first quarter, leaving the game immediately after.
Horn missed all of last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in July after being selected by the organization in this year's MLB draft.
Pribula provided optimism in his debut though, completing 23 of his 28 pass attempts for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 65 yards and two touchdowns on 10 rushes. Zollers also saw playing time in the final two quarters, completing all three of his pass attempts for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Craig exited the game after attempting to make a tackle on one of his kick offs in the second half. While Meyer handled four extra points after Craig left, preferred walk-on transfer Oliver Robbins took over on kick offs. Meyer made all four of his extra-point attempts in the game.
Craig made kicks from 49 and 55 yards before exiting Thursday's game. Last year, he made 24 of his 34 field-goal attempts, including six of nine from over 50 yards.
Missouri will need to quickly adjust from the injuries, with the Tigers hosting Kansas on Saturday.