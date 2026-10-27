Eli Drinkwitz provides injury updates on Ahmad Hardy, more 

All-American running back Ahmad Hardy participated in Mizzou’s practice Monday for the first time since suffering a gunshot wound May 10. Hardy was a full participant.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has stated throughout the season that Hardy would partake in a “two-week ramp-up” before returning to game action. When asked Tuesday if that was still the plan, Drinkwitz referred to the unknown nature of the situation and the expectations that he doesn’t want to unnecessarily place.

“We've always felt like that he would need two weeks of being back into football practices and shape to figure everything out,” Drinkwitz said. “I really don't have a timeline. There's never been anybody — that we've experienced — have to go through this, so for me to put an artificial timeline on that creates an expectation and then disappointment to you and the fans and everybody else because he can't meet something that he has no control over or I have no control over.

“So, like I said, we're really just going based off, he practiced yesterday, everything went good, but it's really going to be about how does he feel today? Because we don't know if he can do a back-to-back practice, and then how does that translate until tomorrow? So there's no timeline on if this, then this, then this. It's hey, we'll see how today goes, and then we'll figure out what tomorrow looks like and go from there. So I don't know if he'll be back for Arkansas. I don't know if he'll be back for Texas. I don't know if he'll be back for the bowl game. Nobody knows.”

At the end of the day, nobody knows the state of Hardy’s body better than the running back himself.

“We'll see how his body responds (Tuesday),” Drinkwitz said. “We really don't have any timelines on return. Our goal is to just make sure he's able to play and protect himself as best he can. So that will be our guide. We'll be really attuned to how he's feeling, how he feels like he can best perform, and we'll rely on him and the doctors to make decisions based off of if and when he would be available for this year.”

The team, is, however, looking for certain details and aspects before Hardy returns to game action.

“The ability to sustain competitive success over the course of time,” Drinkwitz said. “Can his body respond? Can he protect himself? Can he get to full speed? I mean, there's a lot there. It's a lot more challenging than I think a hamstring injury or an ACL injury or something like that. The invasive nature of the recovery based off of bullet entry and the surgery that occurred. There's a lot of things there that have to go right continuously for him to be able to return to play football at a high level. So you're having to monitor all that from the bone healing to the wound to ‘How does his body respond to having a rod placed into his femur?’ There's a lot of different things there that you know. There's not a X-ray that tells you ‘Oh he's ready to go.’”

While Hardy isn’t a full-go for games yet, starting quarterback Austin Simmons spoke to what it meant to have the Doak Walker finalist back as a participant in practice.

“It's actually pretty wild seeing him for the first time in a while, going out there doing his job and seeing him make those cuts like he used to back in the day,” Simmons said. He was really excited — did a little Tiger Jacks at the beginning of practice, and you could tell how excited he was.”

Missouri will play Arkansas at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Freshman OT Johnnie ‘DJ’ Jones ‘Doing well in recovery’

Drinkwitz also provided a positive update on freshman offensive tackle Johnnie “DJ” Jones, who received a heart transplant the night of Oct. 7 and underwent a surgery through the next morning.

“It's a slow process, but he's been able to be removed from all ECMO machines, and his heart is working on its own; lungs are working on his own,” Drinkwitz said. “He's had the breathing tube removed. His mom sent me a picture yesterday of them being outside. So things are moving in a positive direction.”

Jones is staying at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Offensive-line coach Brandon Jones went down to visit Jones during Missouri’s bye week last week, and Drinkwitz has been able to be in communication with Jones through text, which he called “awesome.”

Here is a SupportNow link to donate to Jones' family, which Drinkwitz encouraged those who are interested in to do.

Injury updates on 10 more Tigers

Sixth-year offensive tackle Josh Atkins transferred to Missouri in the 2026 portal cycle. He suffered a leg injury in spring practice and had a setback in the summer. Drinkwitz does not expect Atkins to return this season and thinks Atkins returning to the program in 2027 is unlikely.

“From what I understand, you can file for a waiver. I don't believe that he would qualify for a waiver just based off of how many years he's played, how many waivers he's already had,” Drinkwitz said. “But again, if he gets the right lawyer and the right judge, anything's possible.”

Starting linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. had been playing through an injury the past few games and underwent a procedure Oct. 19. Drinkwitz said Woodyard is “working to get back” and was at practice Monday.

Standout left tackle Cayden Green has publicly been playing through injuries, too. Drinkwitz said Green is “always gonna be week-to-week, based off his battles.” The only game Green has missed this year was the season opener against UAPB.

Defensive end Darris Smith, who tried to play in Missouri’s last three games but could only play a few snaps in each, had a bit more of a bleak outlook.

“Still not quite where you’d hope he’s got to be,” Drinkwitz said. He's going to just have to cut it loose and give it a go. Disappointing for him, I know, just because of the naggingness of this injury. You know, a high ankle sprain, but every day we get a day closer to getting better.”

Time for some quick hitters: Linebacker Jeremiah Beasley and defensive lineman Sterling Webb were both “moving great (Monday).” Beasley missed Missouri’s game against Ole Miss. Cornerback Jahlil Florence was “moving good (Monday).” Safety Santana Banner has “been dealing with a hip thing” that appeared to clear up over the bye week.

Sophomore safety Jadon Blair and junior tight end Gavin Hoffman have both been listed as “out” for all of conference play. Per Drinkwitz, Blair had a hamstring injury in Week 1 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff but has returned to practice and will be “fully available” against Arkansas. Blair went through a “two-week ramp-up” that included individual work before returning to “full-go” on Monday.

Hoffman’s injury was a bit more untraditional, as the tight end suffered a fifth metatarsal break in his toe at some point against Kansas. Drinkwitz mentioned the possibility of the injury occurring either during pregame or a postgame celebration. Drinkwitz thinks Hoffman is six weeks post-op and that there is a pathway for him to return to the playing field in the last two games of the season or a bowl game.

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