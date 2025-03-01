Eli Drinkwitz Provides Key Updates on Mizzou's Lingering Injuries
The Missouri Tigers began spring practices Friday, taking the first steps toward building the 2025 team.
The focus of the series of 13 practices is individual improvement, Eli Drinkwitz told reporters Saturday. The head coach also gave updates on numerous injuries that carried over for Missouri from last season.
Here's the status updates he gave on those injuries in his first meeting with the media of the spring.
QB, Sam Horn
After undergoing Tommy John surgery last February, quarterback Sam Horn "looks great," Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz said that Horn is fully cleared after returning to practice in a limited fashion near the end of last season. Drinkwitz has "no concerns with" the former four-star prospect.
"It's been fun to watch him, see how much he can apply his growth from watching last year," Drinkwitz said.
Horn will have the chance to compete in what Drinkwitz called a competition at the quarterback competition, though no starter will be decided this spring. For Saturday's practice, the quarterback group played a game of rock, paper, scissors to decide who would take starting reps.
C, Connor Tollison
Missouri starting center suffered a season-ending knee injury in Missouri's game against Oklahoma on Nov. 22. But, he's still participating in Missouri's spring practices in a limited capacity, per Drinkwitz.
Tollison is able to snap during 7 on 7 reps, but not in any contact periods.
"He's really attacked his rehab, and I'm really proud of him and and how much he's gotten done," Drinkwitz said.
Without Tollison fully practicing, Missouri had redshirt freshman Talan Chandler, redshirt junior Tristan Wilson and Michigan graduate transfer Dominick Giudice taking snaps at center.
Giudice has been the main guy at center so far, having started there for five games at Michigan in 2024. Drinkwitz has even jokingly asked Tollison this week if he's familiar with the famous Wally Pipp story.
"He's taken the challenge of being a center, snapped really well today," Drinkwitz said of Giudice. "Has all the calls down."
TE, Brett Norfleet
Rising junior Brett Norfleet is set to be a significant part of Missouri's receiving game in 2025, but he was dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the 2024 season. He underwent surgery for the injury following the conclusion of the regular season.
He was seen wearing a green, non-contact jersey during practice, but will still participate in a limited capacity.
Obviously, we're gonna be very cautious in how we try to to to utilize him this spring, don't want any setbacks." Drinkwitz said of Norfleet. "So he's out there in non-contact situations and drills so we can protect him."
DE, Darris Smith
Missouri acquired former Georgia edge Darris Smith through the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season, but he never took the field with the Tigers. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall practices, just weeks before the beginning of the regular season began.
Smith isn't fully recovered quite yet, but is back practicing with the team.
"He's going through what he can," Drinkwitz said. "Again, he's one of those that we wanna be really cautious just because of his length and speed and twitch. Everything's on track, but we limit the contact that he can have."
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge rusher is one of the most exciting options in a deep room for Missouri. Once he's healthy, he should play a significant role on the defense. He was rated by 247Sports as the 17th-best edge rusher available in the 2024 transfer class.
"We know how physical and talented he is. Now it's just about getting him back, acclimated and and, excited about, what he's gonna contribute."
Missouri completed practice No. 2 on Saturday in a series of 13 during the spring, going through Thursday, March 20. However, the team will not be hosting a spring game due to ongoing construction at Memorial Stadium.