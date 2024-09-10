Mizzou Sells Out Ninth-Straight Home Game
The Missouri Tigers will play in front of a sold-out Faurot Field for the ninth-game in a row when they host Vanderbilt in week 4 of the season on September 21.
Mizzou Athletics announced Tuesday morning that the Tigers' first SEC matchup of the season has sold out. The team has sold out each of its first four home games, along with later date matchups against Auburn in week 8 and Oklahoma in week 11. The regular season finale against Arkansas is now the only game in 2024 with remaining tickets for Missouri.
"Unbelievable atmosphere again," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the crowd after the Tigers' win over Buffalo in week 2. "I'm just so appreciative, students were awesome, fans were in the stands and when we came out that atmosphere was electric."
With the games that have already sold out, Missouri's sell-out streak will extend to 11 games, meaning it will surpass the streak of 10-straight sell outs from 1978-1979. The last game at Faurot Field to not sell out was Missouri's week 2 win over Middle Tennessee State in 2023
The game against Vanderbilt will kick off at either 2:30 or 3:15 CT p.m. on Saturday, September 21. The game will be broadcasted on one of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network.
