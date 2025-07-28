Drinkwitz Provides Updates on Where Things Stand for Mizzou Offensive Line
There are plenty of depth chart questions on the Missouri Tigers' roster, but the offensive line as a whole presents the most. From the left tackle competition to three new transfers, plenty could happen and change there.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed some of these questions Sunday at Missouri's media day event. There's only so much to be said because the players still have to go out and compete, but some preliminary notes never hurt.
So, as of now, here's what we know on the offensive line.
Amongst all the uncertainty, returning starters Cayden Green and Connor Tollison will be the anchors of the line at right guard and center respectively.
They have the most experience in the system and will be the leaders of the group. Tollison will likely have a captain role waiting for him. They will be hugely important for the success of the Missouri offense.
Having those two hold down the interior of the line will bring some more comfortability and reliability to the three other spots, all of which will be filled by new starters.
Including the left tackle spot, up for grabs mainly between two young players.
“That probably is the bigger competition (compared to quarterback) that we've got to get settled because you got your five people operating on the same page," Drinkwitz said of the left tackle competition Sunday. "The good news is, Connor [Tollison] is going to be playing next to Cayden, so there's some camaraderie there, so now the left tackle’s not necessarily on an island."
The biggest question on the offensive line was at the left tackle position. Some of that information was cleared up, with Drinkwitz giving West Virginia transfer Johnny Williams IV the No. 1 position to start fall camp.
Williams shouldn't get comfortable though, because there are plenty of others competing for the spot, including junior Jayven Richardson. The former JUCO transfer seems to have the best path to overtaking Williams in the depth chart, having taken the No. 1 reps there in the spring. But players like Whit Hafer, Brandon Solis and Jack Lange could also make a run at it.
Another one of those positional question marks surrounded Florida State transfer Jaylen Early. He played snaps at both guard spots, along with left tackle for the Seminoles during his time there. However, he's going to start on the interior initially before pos trying to play at tackle.
"Jaylen Early, we're going to start actually getting in the guard position, just getting him comfortable because he's got about 300 snaps in his career," Drinkwitz said. "I don't want to make him too uncomfortable early, since he's just new to the situation."
Once Early settles in, he could also have the opportunity to earn the starting left tackle spot, and at the very least be a vital depth piece on the interior this season.
For another transfer, former Michigan Wolverine Dominick Giudice, will have the claim to the starting right guard position, as Drinkwitz alluded to last week at SEC Media Days. Giudice started one game at right guard and four at center last year at Michigan.
To Giudice's right will be Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost, who was named as the starter at the right tackle position following the conclusion of spring practices.
"Watching Keagen compete, watching him be physical, watching him go against those guys, get beat, respond — he’s got athleticism, he’s got toughness, he’s got a lot of playing experience," Drinkwitz said at the end of spring practices.
Replacing three starters, including two NFL-draft picks, along the offense line is a daunting task. Missouri's next four weeks of fall practice to will be the first steps in that process.