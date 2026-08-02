Eli Drinkwitz Provides Updates on Sterling Webb, Ahmad Hardy to Open Fall Camp

Missouri's fall camp begins Monday. One headlined Tiger will be suiting up, while the other will not.

Star running back Ahmad Hardy, who is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered May 10, will not be participating in practice the upcoming week (beginning Aug. 3). He will, however, be a participant in walkthroughs.

"He will not be a participant in practice this week, but he will be a participant in rehab and walkthroughs as we continue just to get him acclimated back to what it would take to play football," Drinkwitz said. "Should not have really an adjustment on that. I think maybe in two weeks there may be another update on where everything is at, but yeah, it's really the same.”

Hardy has been attacking rehab all offseason and will continue to do so for the time being.

Will Sterling Webb Practice at Fall Camp?

Defensive tackle Sterling Webb exhausted his eligibility at the end of the 2025 season, but was granted a temporary restraining order to be eligible for the 2026 season on Thursday. The entire high school class of 2022 — Webb included — is currently eligible for the 2026 after a Colorado judge granted them a preliminary injunction.

Webb played 407 snaps for the Tigers last season, logging 20 tackles, 23 pressures and two sacks in the process.

"Very excited to welcome Sterling Webb back to our football team and support him in his journey in court case," Drinkwitz said. Obviously, this is a unique time and area in college football, and Sterling is doing what he believes is in his best interest, and we always are going to support our student athletes."

Webb returns to a defensive line room including fifth-year linemen Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall, along with high-potential youngsters like Tajh Overton, Donta Simpson and Jason Dowell, among others. Missouri can't just throw Webb out on the field carefree, according to Drinkwitz.

"It's going to be important to get him back slowly acclimated to our program," Drinkwitz said, "and it's going to be important for our team to welcome him back, seeing him as a part of our success, and not allowing his return to affect us in a negative way.”

Webb joining the team so late in the offseason creates a unique situation, as Drinkwitz said he had "zero direct contact" with Webb during the court processes.

Given Webb's eligibility is temporary, Drinkwitz is planning for Webb as such. The situation could change in a moments notice

"Excited that that he was able to get the TRO, and we'll see what the next process is," Drinkwitz said. "But while that is in place, look forward to welcoming to our football team and letting him get reps and obviously contribute and compete.”

Injury Update on Elias Williams

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Elias Williams suffered a leg injury during spring practice and underwent surgery after. Drinkwitz provided an update on Williams' recovery.

“You know, he is I think four months, maybe three months post-surgery, and he is tracking really well," Drinkwitz said. "He is doing everything he can to push that rehab. Don't know if that means that there's any opportunity for him to play this year or not. I think it's too early to say, but he's doing everything he can possibly do to be available.”

On the North End Zone Construction

The construction on the north end zone side of Memorial Stadium seems to be near complete. Missouri played the entire 2025 season with the stadium under construction, and Drinkwitz believes — although he did knock on wood — that it'll be ready ahead of schedule. He also took a playful jab at another prominent Missouri football team in the Kansas City Chiefs.

"To see what this construction crew has done in an 18-month period has been remarkable, and I'm pretty confident they're actually turning over the keys early, and that never happens in these kind of things," Drinkwitz said. "So, very excited to unveil it, and it's going to create an even more urgency for our team to play well at home, because you know we are the we are the team that has chosen to stay here and invest in the state and represent the state while others may have chosen to leave.”

Missouri's season begins with a home-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 3.

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