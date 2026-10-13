Eli Drinkwitz says there's 'no update' on Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy

It's Week 7 of the college football season and the Missouri Tigers are No. 13 in the country without star running back Ahmad Hardy. The No. 13 spot is higher than any AP Poll ranking the Tigers had last season ahead of a highly-anticipated away matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss. Hardy, once again, will not be playing.

Hardy is recovering from an offseason upper-leg gunshot wound and as head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Tuesday, has not begun a two-week ramp up period that's essential before his return to the field. When asked about Hardy's status, Drinkwitz gave a similar update he gave last week.

"I answered that question last week and I tried to say the same thing. I really don't want to have to answer that question every week and I will tell y'all when there's an update," Drinkwitz said. "Contrary to what's on the cesspool of message boards, there's no update. He hasn't began a two-week ramp up period."

Although Drinkwitz didn't have any new information on Hardy, he gave an update on how he will keep everyone informed on the running back.

"If he practices, I promise I'll tweet it out," Drinkwitz said. "I know everybody's excited about where we're at and all that good stuff... when he's available, I promise you, we'll be excited to use him. But that's not the story right now."

The narrative of Missouri's season is, instead, framed around an all-encompassing unit that has secured dominant victories over No. 8 Florida and Texas A&M in the last two weeks. Their recent wins have came from strong performances in all phases of the game, whether it's Austin Simmons' standout year, a run-stopping defense, or running back Jamal Roberts' breakout season.

After Roberts operated as Hardy's backup in 2025, collecting 124 carries, 753 yards and six touchdowns, he has surpassed every statistical total in six weeks this season. The senior has accumulated 147 carries, 828 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. In the Tigers' two statement wins, Roberts ran for a total of 433 yards and five touchdowns, becoming the first Missouri running back since 2000 with back-to-back games of at least 200 rushing yards.

Missouri will certainly be "excited" to have Hardy back if he begins a two-week ramp up period and is cleared, but for now the Tigers are focused on executing at a high level with Roberts at the peak of his game.

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