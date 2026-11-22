On Saturday against Kentucky, Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons walked into Faurot Field with the same goal he's had every week. To win regardless of the narrative.

When Simmons matched up against his former team in Week 7, he didn't care about the storyline and the drama, he just wanted to play football. And after losses, like the Tigers' 48-21 loss to Georgia last week, Simmons looks towards the next throw.

Simmons entered Saturday coming off an 175-yard performance against Georgia — his third lowest of the season — in a game where he threw an interception on the opening drive, setting the tone for a 48-21 loss. After a crucial loss like that, many players will try to make big changes and often times, will falter. Simmons remains the same.

It's not to say he doesn't learn from his mistakes, he instead stays level-headed, learns and moves on. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz shared the same sentiment about Simmons following the 28-14 win against No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday.

"He's the same guy every day," Drinkwitz said. "He approaches the game really well. He's got a great mentality."

Simmons ended 17-for-22, throwing for 314 yards, four touchdowns and one interception against Kentucky. Simmons' completion percentage was his highest since Week 1, his yards were the third highest of the season and the four scores tied his season high.

"When he's performing like that, it just feels like he can't be stopped," offensive lineman Cayden Green said Saturday. "Some of the throws he makes, I've never seen before. He has the best pocket awareness of anybody I've played with and he's got moxie to him. He's always talking trash to people. So when your quarterback's on that, it's kind of hard not to feed off that energy."

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moxie, Green's descriptor of Simmons, is a loaded word; it describes determination, energy and having savvy. Simmons possesses it all.

Against Kentucky, he was dealing, celebrating with his teammates and showed particular resilience after an interception towards the end of the second quarter. Simmons came out and led the Tigers on back-to-back scoring drives following his interception with a 41-yard touchdown to Naeshaun Montgomery and a 60-yard touchdown to Donovan Olugbode that put Missouri up 28-6.

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"It gives the whole the whole team confidence," Olugbode said about Simmons' performance after the game. "Just him being able to play at a high level and play at a high level consistently, it gives confidence in the play caller, gives confidence in the head coach, confidence in all the receivers. I got to go out there and catch the ball for him and (it) blows to the whole team. Him playing that good brings the energy, brings the juice. It's just great for our team."

After his deep touchdown to Donovan Olugbode to put the game out of reach for Kentucky, Simmons immediately ran more than 60 yards to the end zone to celebrate with Olugbode. After the pair shared a lively handshake, he let out a scream. He had thrown for 300 yards in three quarters.

Simmons attempted just one more pass in the fourth quarter as the Tigers relied on the rushing attack to run the clock out. What he had accomplished through three quarters was more than enough for Missouri to add its second ranked win of the season.

"Just him playing with that swagger and having that swag to him, it carries into the receiver room a lot," Olugbode said. "(It) gives us confidence in him... and I know he has confidence in us as well."

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) celebrates with wide receiver Shaun Terry II (4) after scoring against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' quarterback completed passes to six Tigers on Saturday including a 33-yard pass to DaMarion Fowlkes to set up a score, three passes for 73 yards to Montgomery and a 23-yard touchdown throw to Jude James. The pass to James inched over the outstretched hands of Terhyon Nichols and reached James right before the standout SEC safety Jordan Castell could disrupt the play.

"Usually we'll check out of that look, but great players make great plays," Simmons said. "Jude James, with the 50-50 ball, didn't really work on that scout team, so he just went out there and made a play."

"I told him sometimes it's better be lucky than good," Drinkwitz said. "It wasn't a great throw and probably ill-advised. But Jude made a play for him and the guy mistimed his jump. So sometimes it's your day."

The confidence to throw up a 50-50 ball on a play that wasn't worked on in scout team may not be coach approved, but it resulted in one of the many highlight throws from the quarterback that led to the victory.

The Simmons-led Tigers will return to Faurot Field for the last regular season game of the season against No. 22 Oklahoma at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

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