Oklahoma's defense is one of the best in the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners give up an SEC-fifth-best 17.91 points per game and lead the league with 163.09 passing yards allowed. Against Missouri, however, they face one of the SEC's best passing offenses following one of its top performances.

The Tigers are coming off a commanding 28-14 victory against Kentucky, in which Austin Simmons threw for 314 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on high efficiency. The Tigers' receiving core has recently blossomed, with Naeshaun Montgomery adding three touchdowns in three games alongside the dynamic duo of Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode.

As Missouri has hit its stride passing the ball, the Sooners have done the same in the secondary, allowing just 131.3 yards per game in their three straight victories against Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Against Ole Miss, the Rebels' quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was passive through the air, finishing 14-for-27 with 127 passing yards and one touchdown. His conference-low in passing attempts and yards led to a 24-17 loss, and exemplifies what not to do against Oklahoma.

Part of Chambliss' passive attitude when facing the Sooners comes from their defensive approach led by head coach and defensive play-caller Brent Venables.

"He's got a stylistic way that he calls defenses, he almost approaches it to me like an offensive coordinator does," coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "He's not very defensive. He's pretty offensive as a defensive coordinator, where he is setting the tone and taking the fight to you."

Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The last time a quarterback combatted the Sooners' aggressive defense with his own offensive approach, Oklahoma lost. That came in a 42-25 loss to South Carolina, when LaNorris Sellers threw for 301 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

There's no denying the strengths of the Sooners' secondary but they are capable of allowing an abundance of passing yards. And outside of a few games, they don't force a large amount of interceptions. Despite an accomplished secondary that forces the fewest passing yards in the SEC, their 13 passing touchdowns allowed and 10 interceptions rank near the middle of the conference.

But make no mistake, this is still a red-hot secondary that just recently shut down one of the top SEC quarterbacks in Chambliss.

"Talk about Brent Venables, you talk about a mastermind on defense," Simmons said Tuesday. "He's a guy that can repair his defense as if he's an offensive coordinator. He's a guy that's going to go out there, know our tendencies... see what we're in and just call the game based on that. Seeing him the past few years, seeing the tough calls he can get into, it's going to be a tough challenge this week."

Missouri will face two top-tier defensive backs in Peyton Bowen and Courtland Guillory, who each have three interceptions and a forced fumble. Reggie Powers III, the Sooners' leading defensive back in tackles, is doubtful on the latest SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report.

Simmons faced similar defensive backs against Kentucky last week and dismantled its secondary that included two players with four interceptions each. He did so by playing confidently, taking risks and by throwing his typical tight-window throws. That level of confidence from a quarterback resulted in Oklahoma's last loss and will be pivotal in the final game of the regular season.

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