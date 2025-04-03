ESPN Ranks Mizzou's New Running Back as Top-10 Rusher for 2025
The Missouri Tigers' backfield will feature what ESPN believes is the best running back in the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
In a ranking posted Thursday morning, ESPN's college football reporters voted Missouri's Ahmad Hardy as the sixth-best running back for the 2025 season. Hardy is one of just two SEC rushers to make the list, and the youngest out of anyone in the top 10.
Hardy transferred over to Missouri this past season, rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best running back available in this year's transfer portal class. After being rated as a three-star prospect out of high school, Hardy had a breakout freshman season with Louisana-Monroe, rushing for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to being named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. He was also named to the All-Sun Belt First-team.
"He was overlooked by recruiters coming out of high school but was one of the top running back targets in the transfer portal and landed at Missouri," reporter Chris Low writes in the article. "Hardy, 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, is at his best making defenders miss and churning out yards after contact
ESPN's best running backs for 2025:
1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (96 points)
2. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (82)
3. Kaytron Allen, Penn State (68)
4. Makhi Hughes, Oregon (51)
5. Isaac Brown, Louisville (45)
6. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri (38)
7. Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh (31)
8. Quintrevion Wisner, Texas (19)
9. Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech (17)
10. Bryson Washington, Baylor (16)
Also receiving votes: Jonah Coleman, Washington, 15 points; Jaydn Ott, California, 14; Jahiem White, West Virginia, 14; Darius Taylor, Minnesota, 13; Caden Durham, LSU, 11; Jadan Baugh, Florida, 8; Nate Frazier, Georgia, 6; Jadarian Price, Notre Dame, 2; Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M, 2; CJ Baxter, Texas, 1; Roman Hemby, Indiana 1