Evaluating Matt Zollers' First Performance for Mizzou: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on how true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers performed while filling in for Beau Pribula against Vanderbilt in Week 9.
Missouri will have a new quarterback in for likely the remainder of the regular season, with true freshman Matt Zollers being tasked with replacing Beau Pribula, who suffered an ankle injury at Vanderbilt in Week 9.
Zollers, a former four-star prospect and a top-10 quarterback in the class of 2025, has impressed every since arriving to Missouri this spring, and continued to do so in his nearly two quarters of play against the Commodores. He completed 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Though there will undoubtedly have to be some sort of adjustment in the play calling, Zollers is a great fit for the Missouri offense, and in his time against Vanderbilt, proved that he might already be capable of leading an efficient offense.
Here's the morning buzz for Tuesday, Oct. 28.
Monday Mizzou Results
- Missouri men's golf is in 12th place after Day 1 of The Clerico Invitational at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa, Okla. — Stats
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Missouri men's golf will begin Day 2 of The Clerico Invitational with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa, Okla. — Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri football target, four-star safety JJ Dunnigan, has decommitted from Kansas. Dunnigan, from Manhattan, Kan., announced his commitment to the Jayhawks in January but reopened his recruitment after they lost 42-17 to Kansas State on Saturday. Illinois, Utah and Nebraska are among other schools to keep an eye on.
- Congressman Michael Baumgartner has introduced a bill that could cap college football coaches' salaries.
- Last year's national third-place finisher, Mizzou gymnastics, will be at the Tiger Performance Complex this weekend, giving fans their first look at the 2026 squad.
- This week, the Missouri women's basketball, swim and dive and wrestling teams will each be in action in Columbia for the first time in their respective seasons.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"I just want to play basketball, get my degree and get out of here," "When I get my degree I'm gonna have on nothing but punk panties under my gown and a big rope with a medallion around my neck and a Word-Up hairdo. Have a city graduation, instead of a Missour-uh one. Then, get a job—nine to five, behind the scenes. Think about the future.”- Derrick Chievous
On This Day in Mizzou History:
Oct. 28, 1972: Facing a ranked opponent for the first time on Faurot Field, which was named in honor of the legendary coach prior to the start of the season, Al Onofrio's unranked Tigers upset No. 7 Colorado, 20-17.
