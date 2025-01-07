Evaluating Mizzou's Safety Depth for Next Season - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Michael Stamps evaluates the Tigers depth at the safety spot entering the 2025 season following three transfer portal additions.
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have positioned his Missouri Tigers' squad for another great season after a second-straight top-15 transfer portal class. There were multiple holes to fill on his roster and so far, he's done as good as he could have to fill them.
At the top of that list of needs was multiple safeties. The Tigers lost Joseph Charleston, Sidney Williams and Tre'Vez Johnson to graduation, all of which were multi-season productive players. Drinkwitz added three safeties to replace them in Mose Phillips III from Virginia Tech, Jalen Catalon from UNLV and Santana Banner from Northern Illinois.
With those additions, the depth at the position becomes murky. Daylan Carnell, Marvin Burks Jr., Trajen Greco and Caleb Flagg all return at the position, not to mention freshman Cameron Keys, a former four-star prospect.
It's hard to predict who will play at the spot now but it is known that Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Corey Batoon love to have a rotation. Expect Carnell, Burks, Phillips and Catalaon to earn playing time next season while Greco, Banner and Flagg all play sparingly.
