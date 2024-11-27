Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said to Preview Arkansas, Senior Day
The Missouri Tigers cap off their regular season Saturday, hosting Arkansas for Rivalry Week. Additionally, it will be the last game at Faurot Field for a handful of players who were instrumental in the program's resurgence, including quarterback Brady Cook, and likely, Luther Burden IIIl.
To preview the matchup with Arkansas and Senior Day, head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke to the media Tuesday.
Below is a full transcript from the Drinkwitz's press conference.
Opening Statement:
"Senior week. Twenty-seven men who have, in my opinion, been true sons for the state of Missouri. Some chose Missouri all the way from high school, some chose Missouri through the transfer portal, but all of them are unique in their own stories. I think they have forged together a really strong brotherhood that makes up the University of Missouri's 2024 football team. It's a proud group, a very resilient group, a strong group, a tough, committed, determined group, and I look forward to sending them out at a sold-out Faurot Field. That they worked very hard to make our fans so proud and that they're here for the 12th- or 13th-straight sell-out. And that's a tribute to the guys that came here in a coaching transition, they didn't choose [Missouri] because of sold-out crowds. They didn't choose it because of what it is now. They chose it because they believed it would become that. And they worked really hard for five, six, seven years, all of them, to get it to this point. And so, I'm really, really proud of this class.
One senior,, revealed today on Instagram that he had surgery, and so I would like to announce that he had a season-ending surgery today. Obviously, Mookie is a very special player to us and to myself. He came here from a transfer, again, one of those guys who came and chose Mizzou when we needed him the most. His last real play of the year is going to be remembered as the one that sparked us to beat Auburn. I've got a ton of respect for Mookie, the way he goes about his business, his commitment to our team and unselfishness. We're certainly going to miss him. We're very proud of him.
"Now to the game this week, Arkansas, the Battle Line Rivalry. It's a great rivalry and a really good football team. I think Coach [Sam] Pittman has done a tremendous job at the University of Arkansas. I just saw a stat today where I think he's the first coach in their history that's gone to four bowl games in the first five seasons that he's been there. He's done an excellent job recruiting and reshaping that roster from last year. They're very talented, went into the transfer portal, got the right pieces, continually makes great hires. When you look at the hires that Coach Pittman has had in his coordinator positions since he's been there, he's done an excellent job. Coach [Barry] Odom, who did a tremendous job while he was there as the DC and obviously now at UNLV. Coach [Kendal] Briles while they were there. Coach [Scott] Fountain, his special teams coordinator, who I worked with at Auburn, has been consistently good. Travis Williams, now the defensive coordinator. They play fast, they play physical, they play inspired football. They beat Tennessee at home, a top-10 team this year. They did an excellent job. Then obviously Coach [Bobby] Petrino on the offensive side of the ball. One of the best play callers in college football, one of the best offensive minds in college football. There's really not a scenari o or situation that's going to be new or unique to him. So, it's a really, really challenging football game. They've got a really good quarterback, Taylen Green, running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, the tight end Luke Hasz, the wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. I mean, really, really good skill positions, and Coach Petrino uses them in the right way. Defensively, Landon Jackson is one of the best defensive ends in our conference. I think the linebacker group plays really well downhill. Xavian Sorey is a guy that bounces off the tape at you. In the back end, Hudson Clark, we've played him for five-straight seasons. I remember playing him as a true freshman out here during the COVID season. A lot of these guys, similar to South Carolina, we've played a lot and have a lot of respect for them as a football team and as a program. So, with that, I'll open it up for questions."
On how Mookie Cooper transferring to Missouri from Ohio State helped establish the program's recruiting in the St. Louis area:
"I vividly remember it was during COVID, he had announced that he was going to transfer. I was in St Louis with my family, and we were talking to him on the phone about 'hey, this is the right decision for you'. He was being recruited by a lot of people. But, just selling him on coming back home and being a point of pride for the city of St. Louis, and he's been a tremendous resource for us."
On the legacy Brady Cook will leave behind:
"He's been tremendous, consistent, determined. The same words that I use for that senior class. Specifically for Brady, we were looking up yesterday I think he's 24-13 as a starter here, which would be third all-time. Chase Daniel was 30-11, and then Brad Smith was 25-24. So, as far as a guy who's been here, won a lot of football games for us, he's stayed consistent, believed in himself, and it means the world to him. And it's not just him. It's, it's, it's, it's, it's. These guys all came in at the same time and all stayed. I think Drake has one of those all time quotes he didn't do it for the money, didn't do it for the fame, he did it because he loves the University of Missouri. I just remind him that he's not famous or rich so – but he did it for the University of Missouri."
Recognizing the moment for the senior class playing in final game at Faurot Field:
"We're all aware that it's our last game at Faurot. We talked about it as a team on Monday and we'll mention it again today. We're all aware of what that is. That's something that we have a constant reminder of. These are the greatest days of our lives, but they're not forever. So, you've got to maximize the moments, and like we told them in August, the days drag on, but the months fly by and now we're at the end of this season. I haven't thought about legacy or anything like that yet … let's play the game. Once we finish the game, then we'll Google and Wikipedia all of our legacies."
On what playing against a rival adds to the meaning of Saturday's game:
"There can be a lot of mixed messages throughout the week. I think the biggest thing for us is, this is about the seniors. Rivalry week is important, and the Battle Line Trophy is important, but more importantly for us is playing for those guys and sending those guys out the right way. The North End Zone is going to look totally different from now on. As soon as we're done with that game, they're going to be doing massive renovations. So, this is one of the last times that this group, or any group, is going to get a chance to play on Faurot Field with that set up, and so we want to make sure we put our best game on tape. It's going to be a challenge. They [Arkansas] have a say in the fight too. They're a really good football team."
On what ending the regular season with two-straight wins would mean for the program:
"I don't know that it's really that big of a deal honestly for the momentum piece. I think it's more about a legacy piece for this senior class and for this year's team. If you think back three years ago, people don't really remember 'did you win this game, to win that game'. Transfers understand what we're building and the consistency. Recruiting classes understand what we're building and the consistency we have. I don't think it's going to be determined by a one game snapshot of whether or not we're going to continue to get players. It's really going to be more about what's the revenue share number than the win-loss number."
On the connection by the small group of seniors that played at Missouri their whole career:
"We talk about all of us. I think it's all a mixture. It's like I said in my opening statement, you had some guys that were from Missouri, that were true sons … Drake [Heismeyer], Mitchell [Walters], Luke [Bauer], Will [Norris], Jack [Meyer] and Brady [Cook]., that's been here the whole time. And then you got guys that chose to be a part of us for one year, and that's the, the Champ [Corey] Flagg's. But they all made up what we are today, and it takes all of us. That's the brotherhood that we've built. Some have done more, some have done less, but we've all contributed this year to what we've accomplished, and we're really grateful for all those guys making that choice."
On right tackle Armand Membou:
"Armand's really played well the last three games. A big point of emphasis for us is playing physical at the point of attack and I think he's handled his job really, really well. I think it's just for him to continue to mature and grow. Obviously, came in and played as a true freshman, and every year, every game shows more and more growth. I think the game slows down for him."
How he's seen the Arkansas program grow in his time at Missouri:
"Obviously, last year they were going through some coordinator stuff and changes within their team. But I do think the defensive identity under Coach [Sam] Pittman has been consistent. Relentless pursuit to the football. They're playing a little bit more of a three-safety defense the last three games, which is very similar to what they did with Coach [Barry] Odom. So, you can tell there's a program style, complimentary football. Coach [Travis] Williams does a tremendous job getting those guys playing hard, playing fast. Since I've been here coaching, Arkansas has had really, really good linebacker play, and that's consistent through Coach Williams, who was an elite linebacker himself at Auburn, and so those guys really stand out. Their defensive line has continued to improve. They retained some really good players and then added some players, so they've got more depth there. On the offensive side of the ball, Coach Petrino is well known for his quarterback prowess, and he's done a tremendous job with their quarterback. And Ja'Quinden Jackson – Coach Petrino has always believed in having a big [running] back. They really establish the run and then are explosive in the passing game. So, it's complimentary football."
On if he's had conversations with Luther Burden III about his future, possibly declaring for NFL draft:
"I have had conversations with Luther. We are in those conversations. I'm never going to steal anybody's thunder or spotlight, but I would just say that we're very fortunate for Luther to have been here for three seasons. He will walk on Saturday. No decisions [on his future] have been made, but that way he has an opportunity to make a decision without thinking that he didn't get a chance to say goodbye to the fans. So, he will walk Saturday, similar to when Nick Bolton walked in 2020."
On containing Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong:
"I think contain is the wrong word. I think you've got to limit yards after catch. I think he is an explosive route runner. Obviously, he's got great length and can get over the top. So, you've got to do a great job of keeping on top of the routes and then we need to do a good job of tackling. They do a really good job of creating yards-after-catch through some of their crossing schemes. So, we're going to have to do a really good job of tackling. The weather could be an intriguing factor in this game. I haven't played in a snow game and it's looking like we might get one of those. I don't know if anyone here is a weather person but it's looking like that, right? So, it'll be interesting to see how it plays out."
On the coaching staff's schedule in the immediate weeks following the end of the regular season:
"On Sunday night, we'll have a staff meeting, and we will finalize what we've been discussing for the last four weeks, which is roster evaluation and management and retention. On Wednesday, we'll sign our freshman class. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday through Friday, we'll meet with every player on our team to kind of see where their mind is. [We'll] have discussions on player retention, which means NIL, revenue sharing conversations to see where everybody's at. What do those negotiations look like. Then, December 9 becomes what would be considered free agency for everybody on your football team. So, the most important thing for us is to sign our freshman class, retain the great players that we have on our roster, and then build moving forward. It's going to happen fast and there's a lot of moving parts on top of whatever else could be going on. Whether it's bowl games, staff adjustments, basketball games. There's all kinds of things going on. What it looks like is keeping your head on a swivel and making the best decisions you can with the information you have on hand and go from there. Fortunately, we've been able to handle some of this stuff already. We spent the better part of second bye week having some discussions already with current roster players to retain those guys. So, we feel like we're in a good place there and ahead, but you never know."
On continued issues on kick offs:
"It's all been the same kick. It's all been on the same hash. The mishits. We've got four out of bounds kicks this year, which is four too many. We will be making some adjustments on that, not for him [], but just making some adjustments on how we need to place the ball because it's been a momentum killer. Our defense hasn't responded as well as we would like in those situations. So, it's something we have to adjust. It goes back to my main comment since the first bye week, that inconsistency in our kicking game has been an Achilles heel for us this year, and we've got to improve that. That's not just Blake, that's punting, that's all of it. We have not been as consistent as we need to be. I think part of that's growing, [with] Blake handling both duties. It's different when you're the man, it's easy when you're the backup and you don't have the pressure. It's different when you have to go out there and do it consistently. It's kind of like three years ago when I was coaching Brady [Cook], and there were some of those challenges too. So, we've got to continue coaching, and he's a very coachable young man. But yea, those are killers."
On snow being in the forecast for Saturday's game:
"The first thing we'll do is we practice in the weather we play in, so we'll be outside all week instead of in the indoor try to get used to the bodily temperature. There are two different types of snow: dry snow and wet snow. Wet snow sticks and compacts [which] makes it a little bit more difficult to throw and catch, it makes a slicker ball. You have to be more cognizant of the way that you're utilizing your cleats and running because the snow will clamp and be a factor on route running and slippage. There are some things as a staff that we've already put in place to prepare for, but the reality of it is that's just part of the game."