Everything Mizzou DC Corey Batoon Said During Spring Practice Press Conference
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Following the Missouri Tigers' fourth practice of the spring, second-year defensive coordinator Corey Batoon spoke to the media about some of the team's new additions, his goals for Year 2 and more.
Below is a full transcript of all that Batoon had to say.
On Missouri’s three additions at safety through the transfer portal:
we lost the three seniors (Tre’Vez Johnson, Sidney Williams and Joseph Charleston) last year who had played tons of snaps here. And so we're looking to bring in some veteran guys that have played a lot of snaps.
So far, three days into it, very happy with what they're doing in regards to how they come to work every day. The mindset to get better and the urgency shows in terms of being veteran players. So I'm very happy with that.
On UNLV transfer Jalen Catalon’s experience:
So he's played in, I don't know, maybe four different defensive systems. He's been very productive in that. Very confident. We're shaking it up, so guys are playing different positions. We're trying to create some competitive depth that way. He's done a nice job absorbing it. He's a student of the game. I mean, he's a gym rat. He's always in that building learning, looking at cut ups. So, we've been very pleased in terms of his mindset and how he comes to work every day.
How important spring practices are:
It's huge. Because it's totally new DNA. And so, you got new pieces working with each other. There's competitive balance in most of the position groups. And those are the things that you wanna see in those 14 opportunities that we have. Because we go so early, it gives us a great opportunity to kinda springboard this, and then now what does the post-spring look like? But, I've been very happy three days into it.
On losing team captain Johnny Walker Jr., and how Zion Young can fill that role:
Johnny was a tremendous leader, played so many snaps.
Zion being a new guy last year, that wasn't his role.I think this year, just in the offseason, I think the game has slowed down for him. He's more comfortable in the things that we're asking him to do. I'm seeing him play faster, seeing the improvement that he's made already in pass rush, trying to become a more complete player. I've been very happy with his leadership ability and he's a very confident guy and that's what we're gonna need in this defense.
On corner backs Nic Deloach Jr. and Toriano Pride Jr.’s performances in 2024:
TP coming in as a transfer, new guy in the mix, and then Nic was kind of a first time playing player that had been in the system. Both of them did a nice job. Again, consistency is always the issue when it's your first time actually playing the amount of snaps that those guys played.
And so individually critiquing themselves. I know in the offseason, they've been really diligent getting with (defensive backs) coach (Al) Pogue in regards to trying to, what's the next 5% I can get better, in terms of whether it's technique, whether it's knowledge of the system, anticipating things, knowing formations, those are the types of jumps that you wanna see in year 2 with those guys, especially at the corner position
On Northwest Missouri State transfer defensive end Langden Kitchen:
I think he's got very violent hands. He's very good in the run game right now. The physicality, the mindset that it takes to play, I'm very happy with that.
As we start to put more volume in, again, it's his first semester here, right, and only his fourth practice. And so trying to create that understanding that it's not gonna come easy. This is the first time here in the system,and he just needs to make sure that he stays diligent in the process. And thus far, he has been. All that other stuff will take care of itself.
On linebacker Triston Newson returning for another year:
It was kinda cool. I mean, it was like he was done at the bowl game, (I) hugged his neck, we said our goodbyes while he was getting ready, and then boom, it happened (Newson announced his decision to return). He was done at the ballgame, you know, hugged his neck.
So it's been really cool. And he's looked at it as a blessing. He's come in with a big smile on his face like he always does, but, the next year, what an awesome gift for him. I'm excited to see what he does with it, he'll make the most of it.
On the linebacker room as a whole:
Well, we went to the portal and got some guys, and then obviously with him (Newson) coming back, I mean, there's tremendous competition. That's what spring's about.
The foundation he wants to set for the defense this year:
Because there's so many new pieces, like I think we had 28 transfers holistically, and then on the defensive side, I think it's close to 17 or 18. So there’s a large chunk within the two or three deep that are new bodies
So we gotta assimilate those guys into the brotherhood, and that's been a big part of what we've done in the offseason. I know (strength and conditioning) coach (Ryan) Russ(el) does a great job in terms of when they work out. They're always moving those new pieces, in and out of groups and such.
So, for us, it's just building that cohesion and chemistry and learning what that ‘Death Row (Defense)’ is about. And like I said, the first four days coming out, they’ve done a great job of being very selfless teammates and trying to do what's asked of them. So we can’t be more pleased with them at this point.
On the physicality of transfers Jalen Catalon and Mikayi Gbayor:
Physicality and toughness is one of the things we're working on this spring. Because you got all those new bodies, this is what we're about and getting them used to kinda how we go about doing things in terms of physicality at practice. That’s part of what we are, that’s our standard, and that standard is in the weight room.
On edge Darris Smith and linebacker Khalil Jacobs returning from injuries:
Those injuries were really tough.Khalil, game five, had done a really nice job for us as a transfer student, had a big role in our third-down package. So it was tough to see him go down.
And then Darris had a really good spring this time last year, you see the things that you remember that you saw. So anxious to see those guys because all they do is create more competitive depth.
But both of those guys have unique skill sets that we missed last year and anxious to see what that looks like in this year's DNA.
On the addition of West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter through the transfer portal:
His physicality jumps out, his ability to communicate. Again, a guy that has played a lot of snaps as a relatively young player And that experience shows.
But, four days into it, we don't have a ton of scheme in.But the emphasis being the physicality and the mindset, and he certainly brings those things to the table.
On the state of the defensive line:
We got in the portal and brought in some new faces, as well as (Javion) Hilson, who's a mid-year high school kid, he still should be in high school right now. And so brought those guys in.
From a depth standpoint, we were a little light at defensive end a year ago, so we knew we were gonna get in the portal. Very happy with what those guys have brought in. Made a ton of plays today. The (Damon) Wilson kid from Georgia, he's something different off the edge.
Just really excited for what can become. The ceiling is a lot higher, I think, as a position group, in terms of us being disruptive and creating more havoc plays.
If he’s doing anything different in his second year with the different program:
I mean a little slower. Like, ast spring, I mean, I was probably here for like nine days and then we were going so it was like a whirlwind.
Still the same urgency. You feel more comfortable with the players because you know them. So much of spring last year for a lot of us new guys to the program was kinda just getting a feel for how things are done in the building. How things are done in the practice, we were new. Just like just like what's going on with all these transfers. I mean, the whistle blows. Where do I go? All those things. From that standpoint, you kinda take that off your plate.
But, the expectations being higher right now, obviously, and just excited for the work that the kids have put in in in four days. And now the trick will be is what does day five look like?
On safety/star Daylan Carnell returning for his final year:
It's been great. He's taken a different approach now, a lot of those veteran guys, like Joseph and ‘Vez and Sid’ being out of the room, now he's kind of the old head in the room and done a great job in regards to bringing some of these transfers guys along, ‘this is what this is how we go about doing things.’ I've loved his mindset. A lot of times, last opportunity, last year, you kinda flip the switch. I've loved what I've seen for them for the first four days.
On the program having four players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine:
From the last two years at the Combine, the representation that we’ve had, that tells about the type of personnel (head) coach (Eli) Drinkwitz has been able to put together last year. It’s exciting.
I know our guys, when I rolled through the other day, I think the DBs were running at the time and we just had about half of the team in there eating lunch and watching it on TV. So its something that they’re very aware of. And again, when they get here, you’re playing ball at the highest level, those are the expectations. That’s where they all want to end up. So it’s something they all aspire to.