Eye of the Tiger, Week 2: Notre Dame Slips up, Missouri Makes Rankings Leap
The Missouri Tigers made another large leap in the AP-Top 25 this week following a 38-0 routing of the Buffalo Bulls. It was not the cleanest victory, but it got the Tigers to 2-0 in the win column.
Some other teams in the top-25 could not say the same. Notably, Notre Dame, whom the Tigers jumped in the weekly polls, fell in a shocking upset to Northern Illinois. Other top programs showed some weakness as well to teams they should have been able to handle.
Missouri football moved up three spots in the polls because some of those slip ups. There was plenty to take away from some of the Tigers future opponents in week two.
The Eye of the Tiger Series breaks down the rest of the college football schedule week to week to analyze how certain outcomes could affect Missouri.
Week 1 Results for Missouri's Future Opponents
Boston College: 56-0 win over Duquesne
Vanderbilt: 55-0 win over Alcorn State
Texas A&M: 52-10 win over McNeese
UMass: 38-23 loss to Toledo
Auburn: 21-14 loss at California
No. 4 Alabama: 42-16 win over South Florida
No. 15 Oklahoma: 16-12 win over Houston
South Carolina: 31-6 win at Kentucky
Mississippi State: 30-23 loss at Arizona State
Arkansas: 39-31 2OT loss at No. 16 Oklahoma State
Multiple of the Tigers SEC opponents this week either lost or showed some sort of weakness. Another Tiger squad, Auburn, truly struggled on offense in their 21-14 defeat. Quarterback Payton Thorne threw four interceptions compared to one touchdown. They have a plethora of talented receivers that can operate after the catch, so all Thorne really needs to do is get the ball in their hands. California out-gained Auburn 334 to 286. Despite Thorne's four picks, they only lost by one score. If they figure out their quarterback situation, it's possible a few more wins come along.
Top-25 programs Alabama and Oklahoma didn't play as good as they could have either. The final score of the Crimson Tide's win looks a lot better than the game truly played out. At the end of the third quarter, Alabama was only up 14-13, with the Bulls knocking on the door to score multiple times. A scoring spree led by running back Jam Miller and quarterback Jalen Milroe solidified a 42-16 win, but USF had the now No. 4 team in the country on the ropes for three quarters.
The Sooner's squeaked out a win over Houston, thanks to an elite defensive performance. Defensive tackles Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams both walked away with sacks and linebacker Samuel Omosigho recorded two tackles for loss. Jackson Arnold has yet to look truly comftorable, but is still doing good enough to get into the win column.
The Boston College matchup this coming week is starting to look more important by the day for the Tigers. For the second week in a row, the Eagles have taken care of business. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos had an impressive game in the air, throwing for four touchdowns and 234 yards on only nine completions. He only missed one throw the entire game, showing off his efficiency. Neither of Boston College's starting running backs received valuable snaps against the Dukes, only combining 14 carries total. Their offense has proved that they have explosive capability, which will be the biggest test the Tigers will face to that date.
Week 2 Results for Missouri's AP Poll Neighbors:
No. 8 Penn State: 34-27 win over Bowling Green
No. 10 Michigan: 31-12 loss to No. 3 Texas
No. 11 Utah: 23-12 win over Baylor
No. 12 Miami: 56-9 victory over Florida A&M
Michigan's offensive struggles were on full display in their blowout home loss to the Longhorns. Starting walk-on quarterback Davis Warren is seeing his first true snaps at the helm and it has shown. He did complete 22 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing two interceptions. Potential NFL tight end Colston Loveland had a rough first half, with a fumble that led to a Longhorn touchdown. Star running back Donovan Edwards has yet to break out through two weeks as well, with only 68 yards and no touchdowns in two games.
Penn State also showed some weakness, trailing at multiple points in the matchup thanks to former Missouri quarterback and current Bowling Green ball-thrower Connor Bazelak. He and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. connected 11 times for 137 yards and a touchdown to give the Nittany Lions a surefire scare. Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton came alive, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown. Though they struggled, Penn State stayed in the same spot in the AP-Top 25.
