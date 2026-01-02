Former 3-Star Defensive Tackle to Transfer from Mizzou

Missouri redshirt freshman defensive tackle Justin Bodford will enter the transfer portal, he posted to his social media Thursday night.



Bodford is the 21st Missouri player to announce intentions to enter the transfer portal and the first defensive tackle. He's the 12th member of Missouri's 21-man 2024 freshman signing class to enter the transfer portal over the past two seasons.

Bodford appeared on five snaps across two games this season for Missouri. He was rated as a three-star prospect out of St. Thomas Acquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was high school teammates with current Missouri linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, who has re-signed with the program.

Missouri will be losing both of its starters at defensive tackle, with both Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb running out of eligibility. Redshirt junior Marquis Gracial, who has taken on a significant role over the past two seasons, will be one of the new leaders in the group. He also re-signed with the Tigers, the team announced Thursday.

The college football transfer portal will officially open Friday. Missouri will undoubtedly look to add to its defensive tackle room at both the top and bottom of the chart.

