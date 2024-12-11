Former 4-Star EDGE and Mizzou Freshman Enters Transfer Portal
Missouri freshman defensive lineman and former 4-star recruit Jaylen Brown is entering the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos. This news comes just a day after former 5-star EDGE rusher Williams Nwaneri also is going portaling.
Brown, in composite rankings, was the No. 282 player in the country and No. 37 in his position. The extremely athletic pass-rusher played high school football in Madison, Ala. and was the No. 16 best player in the state.
The 4-star lineman only played 37 snaps for the Tigers in his freshman season despite his ranking out of high school. Brown was viewed as a project, with projectable athletic traits that, blended with experience, could be the makings of an excellent player. Brown did not get much opportunity to show that this year.
He held offers from Houston, Maryland, South Carolina, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern and other FCS programs. He was a late riser in national recruiting rankings and earned his fourth star late in the cycle.
The two straight losses at the defensive end spots for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers now point towards a new need in the transfer portal. The Tigers return plenty of experience at the position in Zion Young, Eddie Kelly, Darris Smith and Jahkai Lang, but the youth movement that made the position as promising as it looked is a little less promising.
Missouri added two new 4-star talents at the EDGE spot, including top-50 prospect Javion Hilson and Missouri local Daeden Hopkins. Both are promising and have plenty of potential and now, less competition.
