Former Iowa Tight End Transfers to Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers have landed a transfer commitment from tight end Gavin Hoffman, per 247Sports.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pound athletic tight end is a native of Overland Park, Kansas. He took an official visit to Missouri as a four-star high school prospect. He spent the first year of his collegiate career at Iowa, where he redshirted.
Hoffman held 19 offers out of high school, including ones from Tennessee, Nebraska and Auburn. He played both wide receiver and tight end at Blue Valley Northwest High School, setting the school record in career receiving touchdowns with 18.
Hoffman now adds another impressive receiving option to Missouri's tight end group. Brett Norfleet leads the position group, looking to improve off a 2024 season where he was banged up with injuries. Norfleet caught 26 passes for 235 yards and two tocuhdowns in 2024, and also has impressive blocking abilities.
Behind Norfleet is junior Jordon Harris, who is mainly utilized as a blocker with his 6-foot-4, 260-pound frame.
Missouri did add veteran Vince Brown out of the transfer portal in December, coming over after two seasons with Colorado State.
Finally, redshirt freshman Jude James is looking to take on a role in his second year with the team, stringing together some impressive spring practices.
"Jude James was a guy who really came along," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference April 8. "Look for Jude to be an important, impactful piece for us. I thought he did an excellent job embracing special teams and was very impressed with his continued growth."
The spring window of the football transfer portal officially opened April 16 and closes April 25. To follow along with all of the offseason movement for Missouri, follow this TRACKER.