2025 Missouri Tigers Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
It's often considered cliché and passé to say something like "What a difference a year makes," but it's also never been truer in college football. With each season, the turnover nowadays can be immense with any program, including one like Mizzou, even if there's a major coaching change.
The end of the regular season on Thanksgiving weekend means the beginning of the long offseason, with players and coaches coming and going, and each roster experiencing a massive reset due to everything from players running out of eligibility to the NCAA transfer portal.
Keeping with all the changes isn't easy for anyone, so here's your cheat sheet for the Missouri Tigers, which will be regularly updated.
Some of the key dates and deadlines to know are as follows:
- Early Signing Day: Dec. 4, moved up three weeks. The regular signing day is Feb. 5, 2025.
- Transfer portal: The NCAA Division I Council reduced the transfer portal windows from 45 to 30 days. The winter portal opens Dec. 9, and closes Dec. 28. The spring portal will be open April 16-25.
- 2025 NFL Draft: A soft deadline of Jan. 6 is for players who have already finished their seasons. The hard deadline Jan. 15. Players in the National Championship Game can petition for special eligibility for Jan. 24. They have until Jan. 27 to revoke their names. The deadline to opt out of the 2025 draft is Feb. 7. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisc., April 24-26.
This story will be regularly updated.
Transfer Portal (Arrivals)
None yet
Transfer Portal (Departures)
Boyton Cheney, cornerback
Declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft
None yet
Top NFL Prospects
Luther Burden III, WR
Marcus Carroll, RB
Brady Cook, QB
Armand Membou, OL
Connor Tollison, C
Theo Wease Jr., WR
All-Star Games/Out of Eligibility
Senior Bowl Watch List
At Mobile, Ala., Sat, Feb 1, 2025
Luther Burden III, WR
Marcus Carroll, RB
Joseph Charleston, DB
Brady Cook, QB
Cam'Ron Johnson, OL
Armand Membou, OL
Tristan Newsom, LB
Nate Noel, RB
Dreydon Norwood, DB
Johnny Walker Jr., DE
Theo Wease Jr., WR
Kristian Williams, DT
Coaches (Arriving)
None yet
Coaches (Departing)
None yet
