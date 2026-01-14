Former Michigan Defensive Back Elijah Dotson Transfers to Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers have earned the transfer commitment of Michigan defensive back and former four-star recruit Elijah Dotson. Dotson was productive for the Wolverines in his true freshman season and was also a top-150 recruit in the class of 2025.

BREAKING: Michigan true freshman transfer CB Elijah Dotson has Committed to Missouri, he tells @On3



He totaled 16 tackles, 2 PD, and 1 INT this year



Was ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in the 2025 Class (per On3)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/EMFuKvkc6K — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 14, 2026

Dotson recorded 11 total tackles and an interception for the Wolverines this season. He appeared in seven games, including a four-tackle performance against Nebraska on Sept. 20. He also recorded his first career interception against Central Michigan on Sept. 13. Dotson was also a special teams contributor for the Wolverines this season.



The Detroit native was initially committed to Pittsburgh before flipping to Michigan a few weeks before signing day. He was committed to Pittsburgh for six months before backing out. Dotson was ranked the No. 131 player in the country, No. 11 of all safeties and No. 2 in the state of Michigan, only behind the top-ranked recruit in the country for that class, Bryce Underwood.



Dotson had offers from Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, Penn State, Utah and Vanderbilt, among others. Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers did not offer Dotson out of high school, but circled back and got him this time.

Dotson is an important addition for the Tigers for a variety of reasons. He can play both corner and both safety positions, allowing the defensive staff to shift him around as needed. Based on the current personnel, it looks like Dotson will play corner.



The Tigers have added JaDon Blair from Notre Dame and Kensley Louidor-Faustin from Auburn at the safety spots, while also adding Jahlil Florence from Oregon as a corner. The Tigers will have their pick for where they want to put Dotson, but he should be an immediate contributor regardless of position.

Missouri lost a ton of depth throughout its entire secondary this offseason. Players like Daylan Carnell, Jalen Catalon, Toriano Pride Jr. and Dreyden Norwood all graduated, while guys like Marvin Burks Jr. transferred out of the program. The secondary was always going to be the area that needed the most love in the transfer portal, and it looks like the Tigers are starting to take care of it.



As the transfer portal comes to a close on Jan. 16, the Tigers are still going to need to make a variety of moves to fill out some holes on the roster. They could still add some more secondary help, but their eyes will likely now shift to the defensive and offensive line.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: