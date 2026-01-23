Former Mizzou Edge Rusher Damon Wilson II Transfers to ACC School

Former Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II will join the runner-ups for the National Championship, reportedly signing with the Miami Hurricanes, per multiple reports Thursday afternoon.

Wilson, a Florida native, will join a unit that finished at the top of the ACC in both points and yards allowed per game in 2025. He was rated by 247Sports as the eighth-best player in this year's transfer portal.

He was by far the biggest loss Missouri suffered through the transfer portal this offseason, being an elite player in the one season he spent with the Tigers. He was one of just two defensive starters to enter the portal, along with safety Marvin Burks Jr.

However, Wilson's future with Missouri was already in question before he entered the transfer portal on Jan. 6, with speculation that the second-team All-SEC edge rusher might declare for the 2026 NFL draft.

Wilson transferred to Missouri from Georgia ahead of the 2025 season. He recorded nine sacks and 23 total tackles on the season. Wilson recorded 54 pressures on the year, according to Pro Football Focus.



Before his time with Missouri, Wilson worked his way up in the rotation of a stacked pass rushing core at Georgia. In 2024, Wilson recorded three sacks and forced two fumbles for the Bulldogs. He was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school and the No. 5 edge rusher in the class of 2023, per247Sports' rankings.

To replace Wilson, along with starter Zion Young, who exhausted his eligibility, Missouri has been involved with the recruitment of several edge rushers in the transfer portal. So far, Missouri has added Jaden Jones from Florida State, CJ May from Louisville and Cavan Tuley from Houston at the position.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Read more Missouri Tigers news: