Former Mizzou QB Chase Daniel Signs ESPN Extension, Joins 'SEC Nation'

If you're a frequenter of ESPN or SEC Network, you'll be seeing more of former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel this fall. Daniel, who played for the Tigers from 2005-08, announced he was signing a multi-year extension at ESPN that includes on-screen opportunities for the former Tiger.

According to his post on X, Daniel will be joining "SEC Nation", helping out with Thursday Night Primetime College Football and NFL Studio Coverage.

"To everyone who's watched the YouTube breakdowns, listens to the podcasts, watched on TV, or supported this next chapter after my playing career... thank you. None of this happens without you," Daniel wrote on X. "I can't wait to hit the road with SEC Nation, call national ESPN games on Thursday nights, break down the NFL, and bring you guys even more football all season long.



There's even more news coming soon..."

Daniel's first appearance on 'SEC Nation' is slated for 6 p.m. CT on July 19, live from Tampa, Florida, where the SEC Media days are taking place in the days following the show. Daniel will join Matt Barrie, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper and Paul Finebaum on his debut appearance on "SEC Nation", replacing Jordan Rogers.

"SEC Nation" came to Columbia twice in the 2025 season, once ahead of the Missouri-Kansas border war matchup, and again ahead of Missouri's daunting Week 7 matchup with No. 8 Alabama. Should "SEC Nation" return to Columbia, it'd be a homecoming for Daniel, who'll likely be met with a fired up crowd of Missouri fans watching the show live.

In Daniel's four seasons with the Tigers, he racked up 12,515 passing yards and 101 passing touchdowns. In 2007, Daniel was earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors will being named a Heisman finalist. Daniel declared for the 2009 NFL Draft after his 2008 at Missouri, but went undrafted. Regardless of draft status, Daniel carved out quite the successful career as a backup, hanging around in the NFL for 14 seasons and starting five total games.

He spent 2010-12 and 2017 with the New Orleans Saints, 2013-15 with the Kansas City Chiefs, 2016 with the Philadelphia Eagles, 2018-19 with the Chicago Bears, 2020 with the Detroit Lions and 2021-22 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He began his career in media shortly after.

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