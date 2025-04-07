Former Mizzou QB Drew Pyne Transfers to MAC School
Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne is transferring to Bowling Green, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Pyne was the first Missouri player to enter the portal this spring, reportedly entering his name in the portal April 2. Though the spring window of the transfer portal doesn't open until April 16, graduate players such as Pyne can enter the portal at any time.
The path to playing time with Missouri in 2025 was a murky one for Pyne. The Tigers added Penn State transfer Beau Pribula, a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, through the transfer portal in the winter. Pribula will compete with redshirt junior Sam Horn, who missed all of last season due to injury, in the fall for the starting quarterback job.
Pyne joins a Bowling Green team that finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 7-6. He'll be coached by new head coach Eddie George, a legendary running back at Ohio State and with the NFL's Houston Oilers.
Pyne will have the chance to follow the foot steps of Connor Bazelak, who was Bowling Green's starter in each of the past two seasons after starting his career at Missouri.
This will be the fourth school for Pyne, who played at Notre Dame (2020-2022), and Arizona State (2023) prior to transferring to Missouri ahead of the 2024 season. With the Tigers, Pyne filled in for starter Brady Cook in three games, including a start against the Oklahoma Sooners. Pyne had an impressive showing in the win against Oklahoma, completing 14 of his 27 pass attempts for 143 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
