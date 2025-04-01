Mizzou Quarterback Drew Pyne to Enter Transfer Portal
Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to an On3 report. Pyne appeared in six games for the Tigers this season and is looking for his fourth school in his sixth season of football.
Pyne played one season for the Tigers after previous stops at Notre Dame and Arizona State. He threw for 2,921 career yards and 29 career touchdowns in five seasons. For Missouri this season, Pyne threw for 391 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
His most notable performance of the season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, where Pyne rallied the Tigers' offense and led them to a win. His touchdown throw to wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. with a minute to play in the game went down as one of the most memorable moments of the Tigers' season, as did the eventual game-winning touchdown scoop-and-score from defensive end Zion Young.
It is not all that surprising to see one of Missouri's quarterbacks hit the portal, given the competition that's going on in the room. Junior Sam Horn is the leading returner for the Tigers at quarterback and head coach Eli Drinkwitz brought in freshman Matt Zollers and Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. Horn and Pribula are believed to be the frontrunners for the starting spot and Zollers looks like the future of the position, leaving Pyne as the odd man out.
This is the first loss the Tigers have seen in the spring edition of the transfer portal, shortly after the conclusion of spring practices. Missouri was active in the transfer portal during its first opening, adding 18 players.