Former Mizzou RB Cody Schrader Scores 1st NFL Touchdown: The Buzz

NEWS: Ethan Taylor, the No. 23 overall prospect in the class of 2026, is down to 6 schools, he tells @247Sports



He has also set the following visits:



Oregon: Sept 5th-7th

Oklahoma: Sept 12th-14th

Indiana: Sept 19th-21st

Kansas: Sept 26th-28th

Michigan State: Oct 3rd-5th… pic.twitter.com/FFJexdpk4y