Former Mizzou RB Cody Schrader Scores 1st NFL Touchdown: The Buzz
Cody Schrader worked his way into a NFL end zone for the first time Saturday night, scoring a receiving touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 1 preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennet connected with the former Missouri running back just past the line of scrimmage on second-and-goal. With two defenders in front of him, Schrader took the right angle for the score.
On the day, Schrader led the Rams with 59 rushing yards on five carries. He had runs of 16 and 25 on the next drive after his touchdown.
Schrader signed with the Rams shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL preseason, which he spent with the San Francisco 49ers. He rushed for 48 yards on 19 carries last preseason.
READ: The Surprising Moment Cody Schrader Learned the Los Angeles Rams Signed Him
The Rams' running back is room of full of talented young players, such as starter Kyren Williams, former Michigan star Blake Corum, or Auburn product Jarquez Hunter. So Schrader will have to continue stacking impressive performances in the preseason in order to earn opportunities in this upcoming season.
Last year, he appeared in two games, rushing for three yards against the Seattle Seahawks, then returning a kick in the playoffs after the Rams dealt with injuries.
A former walk-on at Missouri, Schrader was a first-team All-American in 2023 when he set the program's individual rushing yards record for a season at 1,627 yards. He finished eighth in Heisman voting that year.
Schrader will have his next preseason opportunity Friday, when the Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
Did you notice?
- Missouri basketball missed out on the final schools for four-star center Ethan Taylor.
- Two former Missouri wide receivers — Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III — will go up against each other Sunday in the NFL preseason, with Burden's Chicago Bears playing Wease's Miami Dolphins. The game begins at noon and will be broadcast on ESPN.
- Missouri football released the first part in a series giving an inside look at fall camp.
Countdown to Mizzou football's season opener:
18 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“He (Blaine Gabbert) works so stinking hard in practice.”- Andy Reid on Blaine Gabbert
