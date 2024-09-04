The Surprising Moment Cody Schrader Learned the Los Angeles Rams Signed Him
Cody Schrader was on his way to sign onto the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.
Then, he got a phone call.
Not from his agent. But from the Los Angeles Rams themselves. The 49ers' NFC West rivals told the former Missouri Tigers running back that they wanted to sign him to their 53-man roster. The next day, he was in southern California, practicing for the Rams.
Schrader kept Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the loop on his journey through California. Drinkwitz shared the story with the Missouri fanbase during his weekly Tiger Talk radio appearance.
"He's been down there with the Rams," Drinkwitz said. "I know there's some tough love there but I love him. I'm glad that they have him."
The tough love that Drinkwitz is referring to is the fact that Schrader will be suiting up for a team that had a rocky exit out of Schrader's hometown of St. Louis. Any feelings of neglect for his hometown aside, Schrader will undoubtedly put in the right steps to make the most of his opportunities in Los Angeles.
Schrader had been waived by the 49ers on Tuesday, August 27, the NFL's final roster cutdown day. The Rams officially claimed him off waivers the following day.
Schrader is now just one of four running backs on the Rams' active roster, along with starter Kyren Williams, third-round selection Blake Corum and former undrafted free-agent Ronnie Rivers. On Los Angeles' unofficial week 1 depth chart, Schrader was listed as a third running back option with Rivers.
Schrader was the leading force for Missouri's 11-2 season, setting a single-season program record of 1,627 rushing yards. He rushed for over 100 yards in the six final games of the season for Missouri in 2023.
