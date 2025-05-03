Former Ohio DT Transfers to Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers have landed former Ohio Bobcat defensive tackle Bralen Henderson in the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3. Henderson is a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Henderson spent four years with the Bobcats, redshirting his first season in 2021 after a single game appearance. He played in four games the following year, recording four tackles, but saw his production jump the following season.
The Pittsburgh native started in all 14 of Ohio's games last season, recording 23 total tackles and one sack. The year before that, he posted 22 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
According to Pro Football Focus, Henderson finished the season with a 64.1 run defending grade, a 69.1 tackling grade and a 63.1 pass-rushing grade. He also recorded 10 quarterback hurries and five quarterback hits over the last year.
Henderson's best game of last season came in Week 3 against Morgan State, where he posted three tackles, two quarterback hits and a hurry. He was a trusted pass rusher in this game, lining up the second-most times out of anyone on his team to attack the quarterback.
The Tigers have a Kristian-Williams-sized hole to fill on the interior defensive line after Williams graduated and is headed to the NFL. Chris McClellan is expected to be the leader of the room, with Sterling Webb to follow right behind.
After that, there are questions about the Tigers' depth at the spot, with Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall slotted behind Webb. Henderson will certainly contend at the spot and at the very least will be another experienced body for defensive coordinator Corey Batoon to throw out on the field.