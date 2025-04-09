Freshman Mizzou Defensive End Enters Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Missouri EDGE Jahkai Lang plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 250 EDGE played in 12 games for the Tigers last season



He totaled 14 Tackles & 3 Sacks (2nd on the team)



3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/IhQZBrkyRT pic.twitter.com/0S2wcw8IQC