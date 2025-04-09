Freshman Mizzou Defensive End Enters Transfer Portal
Freshman defensive end Jahkai Lang will leave the Missouri Tigers and enter the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett. Lang appeared in seven games for Missouri this season and has three years of eligibility.
Lang recorded 13 tackles and three sacks for the Tigers this season. His best games of the year came against Buffalo, UMass and Auburn, recording at least two tackles and a sack in each of those games. This was his first season on the field for Missouri.
The Troy, Missouri native was a three-star recruit out of high school, playing at Troy Buchanan around an hour and a half from Columbia. He was the No. 654 player in the country and the No. 16 in the state of Missouri according to 247sports composite rankings, joining a class of six other Missouri natives in committing to the Tigers during the 2023 class.
Losing Lang is unfortunate, especially given his multiple years of eligibility and the moments of promise he showed in his first season for the Tigers. That being said, Missouri has plenty of depth at that position. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz praised the depth of the Tigers at the edge position while recapping what happened during spring practices over the last few weeks.
"I think there's six to seven legit edges that will earn playing [time]," Drinkwitz said.
From the three transfers Nate Johnson, Damon Wilson and Langden Kitchen, to the returners in Zion Young, Darris Smith and Eddie Kelly there is plenty of defensive end depth. In fact, it might just be the most stacked position group on the team.