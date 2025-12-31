Freshman Mizzou Safety CJ Bass III to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report

The Missouri Tigers are losing a former four-star recruit in the class of 2025 in safety CJ Bass III. Bass appeared in two games this season for the Tigers, playing 27 snaps in that time. He recorded four total tackles and a pass deflection in appearances against Central Arkansas and UMass.



Bass did not burn his redshirt this season, meaning he has four years of eligibility remaining.

NEW: Missouri safety CJ Bass plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports



The 6-foot-2 safety appeared in three games, totaling four tackles.https://t.co/QqpSqOcrVd pic.twitter.com/oeAc3BOZlH — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 31, 2025

Bass is a St. Louis native who attended East St. Louis High School. He was the No. 335 player in the country and No. 31 at his position. Bass held offers from Auburn, Indiana, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska and others.



The St. Louis native was buried on the depth chart this season behind a bunch of talented safeties, but a possibility for more playing time as a redshirt freshman may have been likely. As of now, the safety room contains Santana Banner, Marvin Burks Jr., Trajen Greco, Jackson Hancock and three incoming freshmen.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, Jan 2. and is open for a 15-day window.

