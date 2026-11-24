In the week leading up to Missouri football's season opener, Naeshaun Montgomery's name was all over local headlines, including Missouri On SI's. The sophomore transfer had reportedly spent fall camp sleeping in the locker room.

“He was here every night, every day of the week,” Missouri linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez said in August. “We would walk in (at) 6 a.m. and I got some videos. Like he's laying on his air mattress, and I just jump on it, wake him up."

Once camp had concluded, Montgomery woke up to a starting job alongside standout receivers Donovan Olugbode and Cayden Lee.

While Olugbode and Lee have had sustained SEC-leading seasons, with Lee ranking second in the conference in yards and Olugbode leading the league in touchdowns, Montgomery had a much slower start to the season. He earned comparable snaps, but he wasn't getting the ball in his hands. Through the first seven games, Montgomery had compiled 13 receptions, 155 yards and zero touchdowns.

"He just needed as many reps as he could," Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "There's been plenty of times where he's gotten open a lot. The ball just didn't find him. And as a wide receiver, you got two choices: you either get frustrated or you keep working. And he chose to keep working and has done an excellent job."

Montgomery's work paid off in the Tigers' matchup against Texas, when the sophomore scored his first touchdown as a Tiger with a season-high 72-yard touchdown. That play opened up a whole new version of Montgomery that has continually reached the end zone since.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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"Confidence is (bred) from the experiences and the production that you have, and obviously the play versus Texas led to more confidence," Drinkwitz said. "And then it showed up in Georgia, and then obviously this last game. So just got to keep working, and the ball will find you."

In the last three contests against Texas, Georgia and Kentucky — all ranked teams — Montgomery had 10 receptions, 181 yards and three touchdowns, doubling his receiving yards and nearly doubling his receptions from the first seven contests of the season. His recent success in the end zone was caused by the determination he exhibited during fall camp and the patience he's demonstrated since.

"I always just tell myself stay down and really just trust the process," Montgomery said Tuesday. "Like when Donovan (and) Cayden score, you always see me happy for them and just waiting for my turn. And when that time came, I showed up."

The connection Montgomery has made with the receivers and quarterback Austin Simmons has been instrumental in his success as well. Montgomery credited the receiving unit as "the best receiver core in the nation," and a group that "compliment(s) each other." As for him and Simmons, they have a connection that dates back to high school when they played against each other.

The duo's relationship built through high school and coming to Missouri at the same time, makes them another Simmons-to-receiver duo that other teams have to game plan for. Simmons, along with what appears to be many others on the team, credit Montgomery's determination upon coming to Missouri as reasoning for the breakout.

"I think his great grind has really just carried him throughout the entire season, especially from when he first got here," Simmons said Tuesday.

A grind that began when Montgomery got to Missouri on an air mattress in the Tigers' locker room has progressed to the end zone three times in three games. Following his breakout, Montgomery may want to set up his air mattress in Faurot Field's end zone instead.

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