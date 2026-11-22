Mizzou football's top PFF grades, takeaways and snap count totals in win vs. Kentucky
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The Tigers allowed their second lowest point total in an SEC game this season during a 28-14 win over No. 16 Kentucky. Missouri was led by a top-tier performance from Austin Simmons and Santana Banner on both sides of the ball. Here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.
Top 5 PFF grades (minimum 15 snaps)
Quarterback Austin Simmons - 89.4 offensive grade
Wide receiver Donovan Olugbode - 82.1 offensive grade
Safety Santana Banner - 81.9 defensive grade
Wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery - 77 offensive grade
Safety Trajen Greco - 76.6 defensive grade
Below are Knox-Doyle's three PFF takeaways.
Missouri had season-best passing performance
The Tigers accumulated 314 yards through the air and threw for four touchdowns, marking their third-highest yard total and matching the season-high in touchdown throws. This high level of success came in just three quarters of action, as the Tigers passed for 300 yards before the fourth quarter. They relied on the ground game in the final frame to erase as much clock as possible.
Outside of the strong statistical performance that saw Simmons have his second most accurate game of the season, the Tigers' receivers thrived in the contest. Jude James received his first touchdown on an impressive 50-50 catch, Naeshaun Montgomery had his second-highest receiving yards in a game and Donovan Olugbode matched his season high in touchdowns.
There was zero drops from the receivers and ample space between the Tigers and Wildcats, which has been an issue in weeks past. Simmons' 89.4 PFF grade was his highest in SEC play, Olugbode's 82.1 grade was a season second and Montgomery's 77 grade was a season high.
Santana Banner is elite (and multi-dimensional)
Banner had himself a night against Kentucky to say the least. After reeling from the Georgia loss, Banner expressed his frustration with losing and turned that anger against the Wildcats.
Banner collected a team-high 12 tackles with his own season-high seven solo tackles and two passes defended with a pass breakup and game-sealing interception. Not only was the safety all over the field, impacting the game on multiple levels, he played all 84 snaps, marking a season-high for any Tiger.
The senior safety particularly excelled in coverage, posting a season-high 89.6 coverage grade, allowing four completions on nine targets.
Personnel changes proved beneficial
During Eli Drinkwitz's Tuesday press conference, he referenced the potential for some changes on the roster and depth chart. Three major changes stuck out Saturday, with Drinkwitz lowering and erasing Marquis Gracial and Dante McClellan's snaps and increasing Jeremiah Beasley's production.
Gracial played a season-low five snaps, marking the first time in SEC play he has received less than 22 snaps. McClellan did not touch the field despite being off the injury report and having played double-digit snaps all season and Beasley took the majority of those snaps with a season-high 36 snaps.
Those three changes to the Tigers' defense proved beneficial in the contest as Missouri forced four turnovers and allowed just 14 points. Beasley also added a team-third eight tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Snap count totals, offense
Quarterback
Austin Simmons - 50 snaps
Wide receivers
Donovan Olugbode - 42 snaps
Naeshaun Montgomery - 39 snaps
Cayden Lee - 34 snaps
Kenric Lanier II - 9 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 4 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 4 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 1snaps
Running backs
Jamal Roberts - 42 snaps
Ahmad Hardy - 6 snaps
Preston Hatfield - 2 snaps
Center
Dominick Giudice - 50 snaps
Guards/tackles
Tristan Wilson - 50 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 50 snaps
Luke Work - 50 snaps
Cayden Green - 50 snaps
Tight ends
Jordon Harris - 30 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 26 snaps
Jude James - 11 snaps
Snap count totals, defense
Safeties
Santana Banner - 84 snaps
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 61 snaps
Trajen Greco - 59 snaps
Elijah Dotson - 58 snaps
CJ Bass III - 3 snap
Cornerbacks
Chris Graves Jr. - 66 snaps
Sione Laulea - 55 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 39 snaps
Linebackers
Robert Woodyard Jr. - 70 snaps
Nicholas Rodriguez - 51 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 36 snaps
Malik Bryant - 7 snaps
Brian Huff - 2 snaps
Edge rushers
Daeden Hopkins - 56 snaps
Sterling Webb - 42 snaps
Darris Smith - 40 snaps
Jaden Jones - 12 snaps
Demarcus Johnson - 5 snaps
Kamauryn Morgan - 2 snaps
Defensive tackles
Jalen Marshall - 53 snaps
Donta Simpson - 50 snaps
Jason Dowell - 46 snaps
Mark Hensley - 23 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 4 snaps
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn