The Tigers allowed their second lowest point total in an SEC game this season during a 28-14 win over No. 16 Kentucky. Missouri was led by a top-tier performance from Austin Simmons and Santana Banner on both sides of the ball. Here are Missouri's top five PFF performances, three PFF takeaways and every Tigers' snap count on offense and defense.

Top 5 PFF grades (minimum 15 snaps)

Quarterback Austin Simmons - 89.4 offensive grade

Wide receiver Donovan Olugbode - 82.1 offensive grade

Safety Santana Banner - 81.9 defensive grade

Wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery - 77 offensive grade

Safety Trajen Greco - 76.6 defensive grade

Below are Knox-Doyle's three PFF takeaways.

Missouri had season-best passing performance

The Tigers accumulated 314 yards through the air and threw for four touchdowns, marking their third-highest yard total and matching the season-high in touchdown throws. This high level of success came in just three quarters of action, as the Tigers passed for 300 yards before the fourth quarter. They relied on the ground game in the final frame to erase as much clock as possible.

Outside of the strong statistical performance that saw Simmons have his second most accurate game of the season, the Tigers' receivers thrived in the contest. Jude James received his first touchdown on an impressive 50-50 catch, Naeshaun Montgomery had his second-highest receiving yards in a game and Donovan Olugbode matched his season high in touchdowns.

There was zero drops from the receivers and ample space between the Tigers and Wildcats, which has been an issue in weeks past. Simmons' 89.4 PFF grade was his highest in SEC play, Olugbode's 82.1 grade was a season second and Montgomery's 77 grade was a season high.

Santana Banner is elite (and multi-dimensional)

Banner had himself a night against Kentucky to say the least. After reeling from the Georgia loss, Banner expressed his frustration with losing and turned that anger against the Wildcats.

Banner collected a team-high 12 tackles with his own season-high seven solo tackles and two passes defended with a pass breakup and game-sealing interception. Not only was the safety all over the field, impacting the game on multiple levels, he played all 84 snaps, marking a season-high for any Tiger.

The senior safety particularly excelled in coverage, posting a season-high 89.6 coverage grade, allowing four completions on nine targets.

Personnel changes proved beneficial

During Eli Drinkwitz's Tuesday press conference, he referenced the potential for some changes on the roster and depth chart. Three major changes stuck out Saturday, with Drinkwitz lowering and erasing Marquis Gracial and Dante McClellan's snaps and increasing Jeremiah Beasley's production.

Gracial played a season-low five snaps, marking the first time in SEC play he has received less than 22 snaps. McClellan did not touch the field despite being off the injury report and having played double-digit snaps all season and Beasley took the majority of those snaps with a season-high 36 snaps.

Those three changes to the Tigers' defense proved beneficial in the contest as Missouri forced four turnovers and allowed just 14 points. Beasley also added a team-third eight tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Snap count totals, offense

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) chases during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Austin Simmons - 50 snaps

Wide receivers

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Donovan Olugbode - 42 snaps

Naeshaun Montgomery - 39 snaps

Cayden Lee - 34 snaps

Kenric Lanier II - 9 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 4 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 4 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 1snaps

Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 42 snaps

Ahmad Hardy - 6 snaps

Preston Hatfield - 2 snaps

Center

Dominick Giudice - 50 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 50 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 50 snaps

Luke Work - 50 snaps

Cayden Green - 50 snaps

Tight ends

Jordon Harris - 30 snaps

Brett Norfleet - 26 snaps

Jude James - 11 snaps

Snap count totals, defense

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Jovantae Barnes (2) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (0) makes the tackle during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties

Santana Banner - 84 snaps

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 61 snaps

Trajen Greco - 59 snaps

Elijah Dotson - 58 snaps

CJ Bass III - 3 snap

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr. - 66 snaps

Sione Laulea - 55 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 39 snaps

Linebackers

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 70 snaps

Nicholas Rodriguez - 51 snaps

Jeremiah Beasley - 36 snaps

Malik Bryant - 7 snaps

Brian Huff - 2 snaps

Edge rushers

Daeden Hopkins - 56 snaps

Sterling Webb - 42 snaps

Darris Smith - 40 snaps

Jaden Jones - 12 snaps

Demarcus Johnson - 5 snaps

Kamauryn Morgan - 2 snaps

Defensive tackles

Jalen Marshall - 53 snaps

Donta Simpson - 50 snaps

Jason Dowell - 46 snaps

Mark Hensley - 23 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 4 snaps

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