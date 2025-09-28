Mizzou Flips 4-Star EDGE Micah Nickerson From Mississippi State
The Missouri Tigers have made another addition to their 2026 recruiting class, this time in four-star EDGE Micah Nickerson from Magnolia, Mississippi. Nickerson has been committed to Mississippi State since June 22, 2025.
A recent visit to Colombia was likely the deciding factor in Nickerson's change of heart. He was in attendance on Sept. 20 for Missouri's matchup against South Carolina, a game that ultimately ended in a 29-20 victory for the Tigers.
Nickerson is ranked as the No. 428 player in the country and No. 43 at his position, per composite rankings. He's also the No. 16 player in the state of Mississippi.
The addition of Nickerson is the second on the Missouri defensive line. The Tigers added three-star JUCO defensive lineman DeMarcus Johnson on Sept. 25, a monster 6-foot-8 pass rusher with unique traits. The Tigers are also actively in pursuit of three-star Baylor defensive line commit Jae'Lin Battle.
That's not all for potential commits to round out Missouri's 2026 class. Iowa State commit Brysen Wessell, whom the Tigers are recruiting as a center, was on campus for Missouri's win over South Carolina. JUCO cornerback Jayden Swanson is another player emerging as a priority for Missouri, as is four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones.
Jones backed out of his commitment with UCLA after the Bruins fired former head coach DeShaun Foster and the Tigers were the first team to get him on campus for a visit. He's taking more, but Missouri certainly has a good chance to land the top-150 composite player.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/2025)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/25025)